Dollar Tree call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Dollar Tree (DLTR) with 3,932 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 68.17%. Nov-24 70 calls and Nov-24 65 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on November 27th.
