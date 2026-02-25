Dollar Slips on Yuan Strength and US Trade Uncertainty

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down by -0.07%. The dollar is slightly lower today amid a stronger yuan, which has rallied to a 2.75-year high against the dollar. Also, comments on Tuesday evening from President Trump at the State of the Union address fueled trade uncertainty and weighed on the dollar when he reiterated his resolve to impose trade tariffs. In addition, strength in stocks today has reduced liquidity demand for the dollar.

Losses in the dollar are limited amid weakness in the yen, which dropped to a 2-week low against the dollar today. Also, higher T-note yields today have strengthened the dollar’s interest rate differentials.

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

Swaps markets are discounting the odds at 2% for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

The dollar continues to see underlying weakness as the FOMC is expected to cut interest rates by about -50 bp in 2026, while the BOJ is expected to raise rates by another +25 bp in 2026, and the ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged in 2026.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is up by +0.19%. The euro is moving higher today after Q4 German GDP was left unrevised, but Q4 private consumption, government spending, and capital investment were revised higher, supportive factors for the euro. Gains in the euro are limited after the German Mar GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly declined.

German Q4 GDP was unrevised at +0.3% q/q and +0.6% y/y. Q4 private consumption was revised upward to +0.5% from the previously reported +0.3%. Q4 government spending was revised upward to +1.1% from the previously reported +0.7%. Q4 capital investment was revised upward to +1.0% from the previously reported +0.7%.

The German Mar GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell -0.5 to -24.7, weaker than expectations of an increase to -23.0.

Swaps are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +0.37%. The yen retreated to a 2-week low against the dollar today after Prime Minister Takaichi’s government nominated two new BOJ board members, Ayano Sata and Toichiro Asada, who are known for the accommodative monetary policy stance. Today’s higher T-note yields are also bearish for the yen.

The Japan Jan service PPI was unchanged from Dec at +2.6% y/y, right on expectations and the slowest pace of increase in 1.75 years.

The markets are discounting a +4% chance of a BOJ rate hike at the next meeting on March 19.

April COMEX gold (GCJ26) today is up by +34.70 (+0.67%), and March COMEX silver (SIH26) is up +2.734 (+3.12%).

Gold and silver prices are climbing today, with silver posting a 3-week high. Precious metals are finding support today on US trade uncertainty after President Trump at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening reiterated his resolve to impose trade tariffs. Also, heightened US-Iran tensions are fueling safe haven demand for precious metals after President Trump said Iranian officials are “again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions,” boosting speculation that the US may be preparing a military strike on Iran in the coming days. In addition, silver prices are moving higher on expectations of stronger Chinese industrial metals demand after the country reopened on Monday from the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

Precious metals also have support amid uncertainty over US tariffs and geopolitical risks in Iran, Ukraine, the Middle East, and Venezuela. In addition, US political uncertainty, large US deficits, and uncertainty regarding government policies are prompting investors to cut holdings of dollar assets and shift into precious metals.

Strong central bank demand for gold is also supportive of prices, following the recent news that bullion held in China’s PBOC reserves rose by +40,000 ounces to 74.19 million troy ounces in January, the fifteenth consecutive month the PBOC has boosted its gold reserves.

Finally, increased liquidity in the financial system is boosting demand for precious metals as a store of value, following the FOMC’s December 10 announcement of a $40 billion-per-month liquidity injection into the US financial system.

Gold and silver plunged from record highs on January 30 when President Trump announced he had nominated Keven Warsh as the new Fed Chair, which fueled massive liquidation of long positions in precious metals. Mr. Warsh is one of the more hawkish candidates for Fed Chair and is seen as less supportive of deep interest rate cuts. Also, recent volatility in precious metals prices has prompted trading exchanges worldwide to raise margin requirements for gold and silver, leading to the liquidation of long positions.

Fund demand for precious metals remains strong, with long holdings in gold ETFs climbing to a 3.5-year high on Tuesday. Also, long holdings in silver ETFs rose to a 3.5-year high on December 23, though liquidation has since knocked them down to a 3.25-month low on Monday.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.