Dollar General Stock Drops 5% Over CEO Transition Announcement

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG) are falling about 5 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos will be succeeded by Jerry W. "JJ" Fleeman Jr., effective January 1, 2027.

The company's stock is currently trading at $118.53, down 5.40 percent or $6.77, over the previous close of $125.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $81.67 and $158.23 in the past one year.

Earlier, Fleeman has served as Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, Inc., a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize.

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