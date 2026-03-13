Dollar General Stock Dips: Time to Buy?

Key Points

Dollar General's fourth-quarter revenue rose 5.9% year over year, driven by a robust 4.3% jump in same-store sales.

Management's fiscal 2026 guidance calls for same-store sales growth to decelerate to a range of just 2.2% to 2.7%.

At the stock's current valuation, the market is leaving little room for a continued slowdown.

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Shares of discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) took a hit on Thursday. The stock fell sharply in early trading, dropping over 9% despite the company reporting fourth-quarter results that exceeded the Street's expectations. By the end of the trading day on Thursday, shares recovered some from their lows but were still down 6%.

The disconnect between the retailer's impressive holiday quarter and the market's pessimistic reaction prompts a question: Did the market overreact?

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Unfortunately, I believe management's outlook for fiscal 2026 leaves a lot to be desired.

A strong finish to the year

Dollar General's fiscal fourth-quarter results, in and of themselves, were solid.

Net sales for the period ended Jan. 30, 2026, increased 5.9% year over year to about $10.9 billion. And this top-line momentum was fueled by an impressive 4.3% increase in same-store sales. Even better, this same-store sales growth was driven by both increased traffic and customer spend. The company reported a 2.6% increase in customer traffic. This was alongside a 1.7% rise in average transaction value.

Profitability was also a bright spot. Dollar General's operating profit skyrocketed 106% year over year to about $606 million -- up from roughly $294 million in the year-ago period. And the company's earnings per share followed suit, surging 122% to $1.93 compared to $0.87 a year earlier. While this massive year-over-year profit jump was aided by an easy comparison (the prior-year period was weighed down by $232 million in impairment and store closure charges), the underlying margin improvements were still there. Gross margin expanded by 105 basis points year over year to 30.4%.

"Our fourth quarter performance was highlighted by a 4.3% increase in same-store sales and continued advancement of our key initiatives," said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos in the company's earnings release, "which contributed to strong operating margin expansion and [earnings per share] growth that well exceeded our expectations."

The guidance problem

But if the fiscal fourth quarter was so strong, why did the stock sell off?

The answer lies in the company's fiscal 2026 outlook. Management's guidance implies a meaningful deceleration in the retailer's core growth engine.

For fiscal 2026, Dollar General expects net sales growth of 3.7% to 4.2%. And, more concerningly, management guided for same-store sales to increase by just 2.2% to 2.7%. This marks a sharp deceleration from the 4.3% same-store sales growth the company just delivered in fiscal Q4. It also trails Dollar General's 3% full-year same-store sales growth for fiscal 2025.

In short, the company is telling investors to expect slower growth ahead.

The bottom-line outlook reinforces this cautious tone.

Management forecast fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $7.10 to $7.35. While that represents growth from the $6.85 reported in fiscal 2025, the midpoint of this guidance range implies a growth rate of just 5.5%.

Further, the company noted it does not plan to repurchase shares in fiscal 2026.

Is the stock a buy?

With top-line growth expected to cool, the investment case comes down to valuation.

As of this writing, Dollar General trades at roughly 19 times the midpoint of management's fiscal 2026 earnings guidance. While a multiple like this might seem reasonable for a highly durable, defensive business, it still requires the business to deliver consistent, steady growth.

At this valuation, the market is arguably pricing in reliably robust same-store sales growth and stable margins. There is very little room for error if customer traffic stalls and same-store sales weaken.

Overall, Dollar General stock looks decent. It's a cash-generative retailer with significant scale. The risk, however, is that the stock's valuation simply doesn't offer enough of a discount to justify buying into a decelerating growth story.

So, is Dollar General stock a buy, sell, or hold?

I wouldn't rush to sell shares I already owned. But for investors looking to deploy new capital today, the stock doesn't seem cheap enough to buy given its unexpectedly weak same-store sales outlook.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.