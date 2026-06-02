Dollar General Signals Reversal With 60% Rebound Potential

Dollar General’s (NYSE: DG) market has hurdles to overcome, but it is only a matter of time until it does. The company's decision to pause share buybacks, focus on growth, and improve the balance sheet is paying off.

Dollar General is reducing debt, invigorating growth, and is on track to sustain improvement through year’s end, and the impact is reflected in the price action. The stock price is at generational lows, trading at a deep discount, while it quietly signals a reversal. The long-term monthly chart shows a nearly complete Head & Shoulders pattern, suggesting robust stock price increases ahead.

The Head & Shoulders is a powerful pattern reflecting a market in transition. The question is whether this market will transition from a downtrend to an uptrend or remain range-bound. Assuming the worst, Dollar General’s stock price could rebound by as much as 60% from the critical support level and still be within the range. The best-case scenario is that Dollar General advances by 60%, tests resistance at the pattern’s neckline, and then continues to move higher.

The Q1 earnings release and the guidance update for fiscal 2026 gave the market exactly what it needed—proof of accelerating earnings growth—which is a reason to believe this stock will keep increasing over the long term.

Dollar General’s Mixed Results Were Strong Where It Matters Most

Dollar General issued a mixed Q1 report with revenue falling short of MarketBeat’s consensus estimate. The miss, however, was slim and offset by seasonal factors including weather impact and strong margins. Even so, the $10.8 billion in net revenue is up 3.5% compared to the prior year, only 20 basis points (bps) weaker than expected, driven by store count and comps. Comps increased by 2%, driven by a 1.4% increase in traffic and a 0.5% increase in average check, with strength across categories.

Margin details were the strongest. Dollar General’s inventory rationalization, improving store traffic, and operational improvement drove a 60 bps improvement in gross margin. The improvement was only partially offset by higher expenses, resulting in accelerated earnings growth relative to the top line. Critical details include the 13.3% increase in net income and 12.4% improvement in diluted earnings per share (EPS), more than 625 bps better than expected and compounded by hot guidance.

The guidance is equally mixed and bullish for the market. The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue targets despite a weak Q1, underpinned by expectations of 2.5% comp-store growth and wider margins. While the revenue target was reaffirmed, management raised its full-year earnings target by 10 cents at the midpoint, putting it about 10 cents above consensus. The likely outcome is that Dollar General continues to gain traction and outperforms as the year progresses.

Dollar General’s Balance Sheet Strengthens: Investors Gain Value

The only downside to Dollar General’s strategy is its pause in share buybacks, implemented to preserve capital. The upside is that cash flow is improved, the cash balance is growing, debt is falling, equity is rising, and dividends are still paid. The Q1 result was a nearly 14.75% equity gain, which more than offset the slight rise in share count. The likely outcome for fiscal 2026 is that Dollar General continues to gain traction, driven by its growth reinvigoration and balance sheet strength, and eventually resumes buybacks, possibly as soon as next year. The dividend is safe, amounting to less than 40% of earnings.

The initial analyst response following the release was cautious, but suggests a turning point is at hand. The first update to be released was a reaffirmed rating and price target from Telsey, which pegs the stock at Market Perform with a $140 price target. The rating and target align with broader analyst sentiment, which pegs the stock as a Hold with a 41% Buy-side bias and a $140 price target, implying a 30% upside over the subsequent 12 months. Institutions are likewise bullish, having accumulated over the trailing 12 months and owning more than 90% of the stock.

Dollar General’s primary risk is high gas prices and inflation, which put pressure on its core consumer. While trade-down economics are helping growth today, rising inflation continues to erode spending power in the core demographic and threatens to undermine the outlook. Meanwhile, big-box competitors like Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) continue to gain traction in the dailies and consumables categories. The primary catalysts for this stock include lower oil prices and interest rates. Either will take pressure off consumers throughout the stack. In the meantime, DG will continue leaning into store count expansion, remodels, and relocations.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.