Dollar General Raises FY25 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now projects EPS of approximately $5.80 to $6.30, compared to its previous expectation of approximately $5.20 to $5.80. Net sales growth is estimated to be approximately 4.3% to 4.8%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.7% to 4.7%. Same-store sales growth is projected in a range of approximately 2.1% to 2.6%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%. The company also reiterated plans to execute approximately 4,885 real estate projects in fiscal 2025.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $411.4 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to $374.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. EPS increased 9.4% to $1.86 from $1.70. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales increased 5.1% to $10.7 billion compared to $10.2 billion. Same-store sales increased 2.8%, reflecting a 1.5% increase in customer traffic and a 1.2% increase in average transaction amount.

Shares of Dollar General are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

