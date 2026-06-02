Dollar General Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported higher first-quarter sales and earnings, raised its full-year earnings outlook and said it continues to gain market share as financially pressured consumers seek value and convenience.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said the retailer was “pleased” with first-quarter performance, particularly earnings per share, which exceeded internal expectations as operating margin expansion more than offset severe weather and higher fuel costs. The company said net sales rose 3.4% to $10.8 billion, compared with $10.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Same-store sales increased 2.0%, driven primarily by 1.4% growth in customer traffic and a 0.5% increase in average basket size. Vasos said the quarter marked the fourth consecutive period of customer traffic growth, while all four merchandising categories delivered positive comparable sales for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Margins Improve Despite Fuel Costs

Chief Financial Officer Donny Lau said gross profit as a percentage of sales increased 65 basis points to 31.6%. The improvement was primarily driven by higher inventory markups, lower shrink and lower inventory damages, partially offset by increased markdowns and transportation costs.

Lau said shrink mitigation continued to support gross margin expansion, with shrink down 28 basis points year over year, even as the company lapped a 61-basis-point improvement from the first quarter of 2025. He also said damages improved more than expected, reflecting stronger in-store execution.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 25 basis points as a percentage of sales to 25.7%, with higher depreciation and amortization, utilities and property taxes partly offset by lower incentive compensation. Operating profit increased 10.8% to $638.5 million, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 5.9%.

Net interest expense decreased to $47.2 million from $64.6 million a year earlier. The effective tax rate rose to 24.9% from 23.4%, primarily due to the expiration of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Diluted earnings per share increased 12.4% to $2.00.

Guidance Raised for Fiscal 2026

Dollar General raised its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, now expecting diluted EPS of $7.20 to $7.45, compared with its previous range of $7.10 to $7.35. The company also now expects net sales growth of 3.7% to 4.2% and same-store sales growth of 2.2% to 2.7%.

Lau said the updated outlook reflects first-quarter performance, the company’s view of the remainder of the year and efforts to mitigate inflationary pressures, while acknowledging continued uncertainty in consumer behavior. The guidance assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%.

Capital spending and real estate project expectations remain unchanged. The company’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share for the second quarter of 2026. Lau said the outlook does not include share repurchases this year, though buybacks remain part of the company’s broader capital allocation strategy “at the appropriate time.”

Consumer Pressure Drives Value Focus

Vasos said Dollar General’s core customer remains financially constrained. He said any benefit from tax refunds during the quarter was largely offset by higher fuel prices and reductions in SNAP benefit payments. The company said that despite a significant reduction in overall SNAP dollars distributed in 2026, it grew share of wallet with SNAP customers during the quarter.

According to Vasos, many core customers reported cutting back on other household expenses, including food purchases, because of rising gas prices. He said that pressure has been more pronounced in rural communities, where customers are trying to minimize trip distance and make trade-offs in pursuit of affordability.

Dollar General said it is positioned to serve those consumers through more than 21,000 stores, located within five miles of 75% of the U.S. population, as well as through its expanding delivery presence.

The company highlighted its value offering, including more than 2,000 items across the store priced at or below $1. Vasos said the company’s Value Valley program, which includes more than 500 rotating items priced at $1, delivered comparable sales growth of 18.4% in the quarter, with strong performance in health and beauty. Dollar General also introduced new $1 private-label items and a frozen section featuring a full door of $1 frozen products.

Vasos said the retailer is seeing customer penetration growth across low-, middle- and high-income groups. The largest increase in customer count came from households earning more than $100,000 annually, contributing to what the company described as a significant increase in trade-in customer households.

Delivery and Digital Initiatives Add to Comparable Sales

Vasos said Dollar General continues to build its digital ecosystem through the DG app, delivery offerings and the DG Media Network. The company now offers delivery from approximately 18,000 stores through its myDG delivery service and third-party partners DoorDash and Uber Eats.

During the quarter, more than 80% of delivery orders were delivered within one hour, and about half were delivered in less than 30 minutes. Vasos said delivery sales contributed approximately 70 basis points to the company’s 2.0% same-store sales growth in the quarter.

Chief Operating Officer Emily Taylor said delivery is incremental and profitable for the company today. She said delivery customers buy larger baskets than in-store shoppers, existing customers shop more often when using delivery, and new customers are finding Dollar General through delivery options. Taylor said the company plans to pilot a delivery subscription program later this year.

The DG Media Network is also a focus, with the company seeking to improve search, sponsored products, e-commerce experiences and off-site advertising opportunities across social, connected TV and video. Vasos said Dollar General is also expanding in-store advertising opportunities, including through its in-store radio network.

Store Remodels, New Stores and Efficiency Efforts Continue

Dollar General said non-consumables comparable sales increased 4.6% in the quarter, led by growth in toys and supported by new brand partnerships, including Holly Williams in the home category. Vasos said newer brand launches, including Dolly Parton products introduced last year, have helped add value and excitement to discretionary categories.

The company continues to invest in its store base through Project Renovate and Project Elevate. In the first quarter, Dollar General completed 659 Project Renovate remodels and 711 Project Elevate remodels. For the full year, it still expects 2,000 Project Renovate remodels and 2,250 Project Elevate remodels. The company targets annualized comparable sales lifts of approximately 6% for Renovate stores and 3% for Elevate stores.

Dollar General opened 190 new stores in the U.S. during the quarter and continues to plan for 450 new U.S. stores in 2026. The company also opened five Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico, bringing its total there to 21, with plans for approximately 10 openings in Mexico this year.

On efficiency, Vasos said the company is pursuing supply chain productivity, store simplification, inventory optimization and artificial intelligence. He said Dollar General increased productivity in both distribution and transportation during the quarter, helping mitigate some of the rise in fuel costs. The company is also building what Vasos described as an AI operating system for the enterprise to improve workflows and productivity.

Lau said merchandise inventories were $6.6 billion at quarter-end, essentially flat year over year and down 1.6% on an average per-store basis. The company generated $716.2 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, which Lau said provides flexibility to reinvest in the business, return cash to shareholders and strengthen the balance sheet.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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