Dollar General Introduces Spendwell Banking Platform

(RTTNews) - Dollar General (DG) announced a series of new financial services including spendwell banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle and new FIS Worldpay card reward points payment option.

Through a partnership with InComm Payments, and issued by MetaBank, the spendwell Bank Account and Visa debit card is now available at Dollar General's stores, and through a dedicated online platform and mobile banking app. Spendwell will provide customers with two financial account options including one with no monthly fees and another that allows customers to earn 1% unlimited cash back to be redeemed on purchases at Dollar General.

Dollar General also plans to launch a test of a buy-now, pay-later purchase option through a new partnership with Sezzle at more than 1,700 stores in Texas. The DG Buy Now Pay Later program will provide customers with zero-interest payments on purchases, allowing them to pay for their purchases in four installments.

With FIS' Premium Payback, a real-time rewards redemption network, Dollar General customers will have an option to redeem eligible credit and debit card rewards points toward their DG purchase. It is currently available at more than 18,000 DG stores in 46 states.

