Dollar General expects to execute about 4,885 real estate projects in FY25

“We are excited about our significant increase in planned real estate projects for 2025,” said Kelly Dilts, Dollar General’s (DG) chief financial officer. “In particular, we are enthusiastic about Project Elevate, which introduces an incremental remodel initiative within our mature store base. This initiative is aimed at our mature stores that are not yet old enough to be part of the full remodel pipeline. We believe we will enhance the customer experience with a lighter-touch remodel, including customer-facing physical asset updates and planogram optimizations and expansions across the store. Ultimately, our goal is to further enhance the associate and customer experience in our mature stores, while also driving incremental sales growth.” For the fiscal year ending January 30, 2026, the company plans to execute approximately 4,885 real estate projects, including opening approximately 575 new stores in the U.S., (as well as up to 15 new stores in Mexico), fully remodeling approximately 2,000 stores, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 45 stores.

