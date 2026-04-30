Dollar General (DG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Dollar General (DG) closed at $115.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 2.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 13.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.23%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dollar General in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.9, indicating a 6.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.83 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $44.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +3.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Dollar General is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar General has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.09.

Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.07.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.