Dollar General Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY26 View

Dollar General Corporation DG reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line beat the same. Both net sales and earnings increased year over year, reflecting solid execution of its strategic initiatives, positive customer traffic trends and operating margin expansion, which more than offset the impact of severe winter weather and higher fuel costs. The company witnessed a rise across all major merchandise categories, supported by same-store sales growth and contributions from new stores.



Better-than-expected first-quarter bottom-line performance prompted management to lift its fiscal 2026 earnings view.

More on DG’s Q1 Performance

Dollar General posted quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line increased 12.4% from $1.78 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of $10,787 million rose 3.4% year over year. Revenues narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,822 million. The increase was driven by positive contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by store closures.



Same-store sales improved 2%, reflecting a 1.4% rise in customer traffic and a 0.5% increase in average transaction amount. The quarter marked positive comparable-sales growth across all major categories, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel.

Dollar General Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

DG’s Key Metrics & Margin Insights

Dollar General’s consumables category generated sales of $8,892.5 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. Seasonal sales increased 6% to $1,084.3 million, while home products sales rose 3.1% to $523 million. Apparel sales advanced 6.7% to $287.2 million.



Gross margin expanded 65 basis points to 31.6%, benefiting from higher inventory markups, lower shrink and reduced inventory damages, partly offset by increased markdowns and transportation costs.



SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, deleveraged 25 basis points to 25.7%. The increase mainly stemmed from higher depreciation and amortization expenses, utilities and property taxes, partly offset by lower incentive compensation.



Dollar General’s operating profit increased 10.8% to $638.5 million. Operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 5.9%.

DG’s Financial Snapshot

Dollar General ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,353.1 million, long-term obligations of $4,563.1 million and total shareholders’ equity of $8,843.3 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $716.2 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $352 million, including $203 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores, $73 million for new-store facilities, $62 million for distribution and transportation-related projects and $12 million for information systems and technology-related projects.

DG’s Store Updates

During the quarter, Dollar General opened 190 new stores in the United States and five new stores in Mexico. It remodeled 659 stores through Project Renovate and 711 stores through Project Elevate, while relocating six stores.



Management reiterated plans to execute nearly 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal 2026, including about 450 new stores in the United States and 10 new stores in Mexico, nearly 2,000 Project Renovate remodels, approximately 2,250 Project Elevate remodels and about 20 store relocations.

What to Expect From DG in Fiscal 2026?

Dollar General raised its fiscal 2026 earnings per share guidance to $7.20-$7.45 from the prior view of $7.10-$7.35. The company continues to expect net sales growth of 3.7-4.2% and same-store sales growth of 2.2-2.7% for fiscal 2026. Capital expenditures are still projected in the $1.4-$1.5 billion range.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 17.2% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 8.2%.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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