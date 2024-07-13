Dollar General agrees to a $12 million settlement

Dollar General, the nationwide store, has agreed to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) settlement for $12 million.

The Department of Labour division has been involved with the renowned U.S. store as they questioned the current health and safety standards, raising concerns about overall workplace safety.

As part of the $12 million settlement, Dollar General has agreed to various changes to workplace practices and standards. The iconic chain will also report quarterly to OSHA and the Department of Labor with the results of these changes.

“This agreement commits Dollar General to make worker safety a priority by implementing significant and systematic changes in its operations to improve accountability and compliance, and it gives Dollar General employees essential input on ensuring their own health and safety, said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas L. Parker.

Dollar General sanctions settled

The store has been a part of the fabric of American shoppers’ daily life for decades, so a dip in the working standards for such a recognized name have come as a shock.

OSHA was mainly concerned with the lax procedures in place concerning access to electrical panels and fire extinguishers, exits being blocked, and material storage.

The company has held its hands up and accepted the regulator’s enforcement of changes. The company will now implement several alterations to working environments, with staff safety at the top.

According to the OSHA announcement, Dollar General will have 48 hours to resolve any issues concerning these repeat issues. OSHA said failure to do so will result in “monetary assessments of $100,000 per day of violation, up to $500,000, as well as OSHA inspection and enforcement actions.”

Dollar General will hire a host of additional safety managers, focusing on removing waste to improve fire safety and exits and providing training to all levels of the employment structure. The nationwide store will also develop a safety committee and ask for increased staff participation for feedback.

Parker concluded, “These changes help give peace of mind to thousands of workers, knowing that they are not risking their safety in their workplaces and will come home healthy at the end of each day.”

Image: Ideogram.

The post Dollar General agrees to a $12 million settlement appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.