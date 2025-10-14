Dollar Gains as China Trade Tensions Ease

The dollar index (DXY00) on Monday rose by +0.27%. The dollar moved higher on Monday after the Trump administration signaled an openness to a trade deal with China, dampening trade tensions. However, Monday's sharp rebound in stocks limited demand for the dollar in terms of liquidity. Also, dovish comments from Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson were bearish for the dollar when she said she favors two more quarter-point interest rate cuts this year.

The ongoing shutdown of the US government is bearish for the dollar. The longer the shutdown is maintained, the more likely the US economy will suffer, a negative factor for the dollar.

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said she favors two more quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, as she doesn't see conditions that would turn tariff-induced price increases into sustained inflation.

The Trump administration signaled openness on Sunday to a trade deal with China, an attempt to ease trade tensions. This follows President Trump's threat last Friday to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and restrict US software exports, effective November 1, in retaliation for China's sweeping new curbs on exports of rare-earth materials and related technology.

The markets are pricing in a 98% chance of a -25 bp rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on Oct 28-29.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) on Monday fell by -0.40%. The euro is under pressure today from a stronger dollar. The euro is also being undercut by political uncertainty in France, although President Macron announced a new cabinet on Sunday, temporarily easing political uncertainty. The new government must now survive a no-confidence vote expected later this week at the National Assembly to avoid the need to call for a snap election.

The German Sep wholesale price index rose +1.2% y/y, the fastest pace in six months.

Swaps are pricing in a 2% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the October 30 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) on Monday rose by +0.71%. The yen was under pressure Monday from a stronger dollar. Additionally, a sharp rebound in US equity markets on Monday reduced demand for the yen as a safe haven. Trading activity was well below normal in the yen on Monday as Japanese markets were closed for the Health-Sports Day holiday.

The yen has been under pressure over the past week due to concerns that the election of Sanae Takaichi as the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which makes her the likely new Prime Minister of Japan, will result in a slower timeline for the BOJ's policy tightening. Takaichi's surprise victory has tempered expectations that the BOJ may raise interest rates as soon as this month, while raising concerns about an increased debt supply due to her support for expanded financial stimulus. Additionally, Japan's governing coalition collapsed following talks between LDP leader Takaichi and Komeito leader Saito, which ended without an agreement. The move makes it harder for Takaichi to garner the support needed to pass budgets or any meaningful legislation, and could potentially lead to another election.

December COMEX gold (GCZ25) on Monday closed up +132.60 (+3.31%), and December COMEX silver (SIZ25) closed up +3.182 (+6.73%). Precious metals soared on Monday, with Dec gold posting a new contract high and nearest-futures (V25) posting a new all-time high of $4,110.00 a troy ounce. Additionally, December silver posted a new contract high, and the nearest-futures (V25) silver price reached a record high of $50.255 per troy ounce.

Precious metals rallied sharply on Monday, as heightened trade tensions with China and the ongoing US government shutdown have fueled demand for the metals as a safe haven. Gains in precious metals accelerated today on dovish comments from Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson, who said she favors two more quarter-point interest rate cuts this year.

Precious metals continue to receive safe-haven support due to uncertainty tied to US tariffs, geopolitical risks, and political turmoil in France and Japan. Also, President Trump's attacks on Fed independence are boosting demand for gold. In addition, recent weaker-than-expected US economic news has bolstered the outlook for the Fed to keep cutting interest rates, a bullish factor for precious metals. Better-than-expected Chinese trade news on Monday was also supportive of demand for industrial metals and silver prices.

China Sep exports rose +8.3% y/y, stronger than expectations of +6.6% y/y and the biggest increase in six months. Also, Sep imports rose +6.4% y/y, stronger than expectations of +1.8% y/y and the largest increase in 17 months.

Precious metals prices continue to receive support from fund buying of precious metal ETFs. Gold holdings in ETFs rose to a 3-year high last Friday, and silver holdings in ETFs rose to a 3-year high on October 1.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.