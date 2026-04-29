Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Crypto: Does the Strategy Actually Work?

Key Points

Dollar-cost averaging (DCAing) is a great way to invest in crypto, but you have to be patient.

Long-term assets like Bitcoin are ideal for DCAing.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Trying to pick the perfect moment to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) isn't something you should be doing as an investment strategy. The odds of getting the timing right are simply too low to bother with.

On the other hand, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals regardless of the asset's price, can be a great approach that sidesteps the timing problem. But does it actually work to grow your portfolio?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This boring strategy can produce some exciting results

The appeal of DCAing is that it ensures that you regularly commit capital over time, buying more coins when prices are low, and buying fewer when prices are high, thereby smoothing out your average cost. The catch is that you'll never nail the absolute low with size, and in a sustained rally, a lump sum of cash deployed early would beat your returns.

A $10 weekly Bitcoin investment from 2019 through 2024 turned $2,610 into roughly $7,900, exceeding a 200% return in five years, and never disrupting the holder's sleep along the way. As of 2026, every rolling three-year-plus DCA window for Bitcoin since 2013 has ended in profit.

So, this strategy works, and, for the record, it's how I choose to invest in Bitcoin.

Ethereum's staking bonus

For investors building a well-balanced crypto portfolio over the course of a few years, the DCA strategy converts crypto's volatility into the mechanism working in your favor.

Ethereum offers DCA investors something Bitcoin can't, which is the chance of boosting returns via staking. By locking up your coins to help validate transactions on the network, holders earn roughly 3% in annualized rewards, compounding their coin count.

If Ethereum's price recovers, you benefit from price appreciation on coins you bought and coins you earned. It's the crypto equivalent of a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), and it's worth doing if you're DCAing into Ethereum.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,606!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,306,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 29, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.