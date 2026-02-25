Markets
DOLE

Dole Q4 Revenue Improves; Expects Annual Adj. EBITDA To Climb

February 25, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dole PLC (DOLE), an agricultural company, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, mainly due to positive operational performance across all segments, as well as a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $77.1 million.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company recorded a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit was $13.8 million, or $0.14 per share, less than $15.3 million, or $0.16 per share, a year ago.

Operating income stood at $27.690 million as against the prior year's $34.809 million. Revenue was $2.366 billion, higher than $2.167 billion a year ago.

For the final quarter, the Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.085 per share on April 8, to shareholders of record as of March 18.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Dole anticipates adjusted EBITDA of at least $400 million, higher than the $395.4 million of fiscal 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.