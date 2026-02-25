Dole Q4 Revenue Improves; Expects Annual Adj. EBITDA To Climb

(RTTNews) - Dole PLC (DOLE), an agricultural company, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, mainly due to positive operational performance across all segments, as well as a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $77.1 million.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company recorded a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit was $13.8 million, or $0.14 per share, less than $15.3 million, or $0.16 per share, a year ago.

Operating income stood at $27.690 million as against the prior year's $34.809 million. Revenue was $2.366 billion, higher than $2.167 billion a year ago.

For the final quarter, the Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.085 per share on April 8, to shareholders of record as of March 18.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Dole anticipates adjusted EBITDA of at least $400 million, higher than the $395.4 million of fiscal 2025.

