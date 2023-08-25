DOLE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.79, changing hands as low as $11.78 per share. Dole plc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOLE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $14.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.