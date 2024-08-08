Dolby's (DLB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Dolby Laboratories, Inc DLB reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents compared with 55 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.3%. Lower operating costs and higher operating income were primary growth drivers.



Revenues for the quarter declined 3% year over year to $288.8 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.



The top line was adversely impacted by lower unit shipments of audio devices amid a steady momentum across Dolby Atmos, imaging patents and Dolby Vision. Owing to uncertain market environment, management now anticipates full-year revenues to be down 1-2%, which is at the lower end of its full-year guidance range.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from Licensing were $267 million, down 2% year over year. Products and Services’ revenues fell 14% year over year to $21.7 million. The downtick was due to slackening trends at the box office end coupled with weak device sales.



Our estimates were pegged at $260 million and $26.3 million for the Licensing and Products and Services revenues, respectively.



Broadcast Licensing contributed 36% to total licensing revenues in the quarter under review. Mobile Licensing, Consumer Electronics, PC Licensing and Licensing from Other Markets accounted for 11%, 10%, 15%, and 19% of licensing revenues, respectively. Management anticipates continued downward trends across Mobile, Consumer Electronics and Broadcasting for the full year.

Other Details

Gross profit was $253.1 million compared with $256.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses decreased to $216.3 million from $240.9 million.



Operating income was $36.7 million compared with $15.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

For the six months that ended on Jun 30, Dolby generated $211.1 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $282.1 million in the prior-year period.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $741.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $526.2 million in total liabilities. It had $709.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $607 million in total liabilities, as of Mar 29, 2024.



The company announced a cash dividend of 30 cents per share for Class A and Class B common stock, payable on Aug 27, 2024, to stockholders on record as of Aug 19, 2024.



Dolby also repurchased nearly 423,000 shares of its common stock during the quarter, with $72 million remaining in its stock repurchase authorization. In addition, Dolby's board of directors has approved an increase of $350 million to its stock repurchase program, taking the total amount available for future repurchases to roughly $422 million.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, DLB expects GAAP EPS in the band of 31-46 cents. Non-GAAP EPS is forecast to be between 61 cents and 76 cents on revenues of $300-$320 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS and revenues is pegged at 86 cents and $325 million, respectively.



For the quarter, Licensing revenue is expected to be between $275 million and $295 million.



On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are estimated in the range of $225-$235 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, the metric is anticipated to be between $190 million and $200 million.



For fiscal 2024, revenues are estimated in the band of $1.27-$1.29 billion, changed from the prior view of $1.3 billion. Lower-than-anticipated shipments and lower revenue from cinemas led to the downward revision.



DLB projects GAAP operating margin to be 20%, while non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be nearly 31%. It continues to project non-GAAP EPS within the $3.60-$3.75 range.



On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are now anticipated to be between $875 million and $885 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, the metric is estimated in the range of $735-$745 million.

