Dolby Laboratories Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories (DLB) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $53.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $67.8 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $346.7 million from $357.0 million last year.

Dolby Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.3 Mln. vs. $67.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $346.7 Mln vs. $357.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.29 To $ 1.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 375 M To $ 405 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.30 To $ 4.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.40 B To $ 1.45 B

Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on February 18, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2026.

