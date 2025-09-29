Dogwood Secures License To Develop Serpin Pharma's IV Formulation Of SP16

(RTTNews) - Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) said, in an all-stock transaction, it has secured a royalty free, global license to develop Serpin Pharma's intravenous formulation of SP16 to manage cancer related pain including a broad range of chemotherapy induced neuropathy symptoms. Pursuant to an exclusive licensing agreement, Serpin Pharma and its designated affiliates will receive 382,034 shares of DWTX common stock and 179.1878 shares of a new series of non-voting convertible preferred stock which collectively represents 7.31% of the Dogwood's common stock, on a fully diluted basis which assumes conversion of all series of outstanding preferred stock of the Dogwood including any transaction fees.

Serpin Pharma has discovered the active portion of A1AT responsible for both the anti-inflammatory activity as well as tissue repair, and this active portion is represented by SP16.

