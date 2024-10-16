Dogness FY Net Loss Narrows

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) reported fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 net loss of $6.06 million, narrower than a net loss of $7.2 million a year ago. Loss per share for the year was $0.55 versus a loss of $0.68 in the prior year.

Revenues for the year down 15.6% to $14.8 million from $17.6 million in fiscal 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to an about $3.0 million decrease in the sales of intelligent pet products.

Revenue from intelligent pet products fell by 40.8% to $4.4 million, whereas revenue from traditional pet products rose 8.7% to $9.0 million. Revenue from climbing hooks and other products down 25.0% to $1.4 million. and revenue from dyeing services was $0.1 million.

Total international sales dropped by 10.6% to $10.1 million and domestic sales down 24.4% to around $4.8 million.

