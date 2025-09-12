Dogecoin Is Surging Today -- Is the Cryptocurrency a Buy Right Now?

Key Points Dogecoin is rallying following news that an ETF built around the token will launch next week.

Companies using cryptocurrency-treasury strategies have also been buying Dogecoin.

Dogecoin could keep rallying, but charting its trajectory involves a lot of guesswork.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has continued to see gains in Friday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price had jumped 8.7% over the past 24 hours as of 7 p.m. ET. Over the same time period, Bitcoin was up 0.8%, and Ethereum was up 5.3%.

Dogecoin is continuing to climb today thanks to news that the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) built around the cryptocurrency will be launching next week. The meme coin has significantly outperformed the broader crypto market over the last seven days, and is now up roughly 27% across the stretch.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Is Dogecoin a buy right now?

Dogecoin is still a meme coin with little in the way of fundamentals, but the token has been seeing some strong positive adoption catalysts recently. The launch of the first Dogecoin ETF next week has the potential to be a substantial demand catalyst for the cryptocurrency, and the token has demonstrated impressive longevity despite being started as something of a joke or spoof of Bitcoin back in 2013.

Dogecoin has also been gaining greater attention and acceptance from companies using cryptocurrency treasury strategies. While the token's adoption for crypto treasuries is still far behind the levels seen for Bitcoin and Ethereum, it seems to be quickly gaining ground in the space.

While Dogecoin could continue marching higher in conjunction with positive adoption trends and bullish momentum for the broader crypto market, investors should also keep in mind that the token still comes with a very high degree of risk. Conditions have generally been moving in the token's favor, but the potential for more big gains exists alongside the potential for substantial downside volatility.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.