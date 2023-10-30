Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus Calls Bitcoin ATMs A 'RipOff'

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and famously known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, on Sunday expressed his discontent with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATMs, labeling them as ripoffs.

The conversation unfolded when a user by the handle ‘Sir Doge of the Coin' on the social media platform X shared a photo of a store with a poster advertising a “Bitcoin ATM inside.”

Responding to the post, Markus bluntly stated, “they’re ripoffs.” The user, going by the name Sir Doge of the Coin, replied, “It didn’t work lol,” implying that their attempt to use the Bitcoin ATM was unsuccessful.

they're ripoffs

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 29, 2023

Bitcoin ATMs allow individuals to convert fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies, serving as a physical gateway for adoption in the crypto space.

CoinATM radar data reveals that there are currently approximately 27,032 Bitcoin ATMs in the United States. Additionally, the number of Bitcoin ATMs is growing at a rate of 3.7 per day.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: However, the world of Bitcoin ATMs is not without its challenges. In March, a hacker gained access to sensitive information from Bitcoin ATM manufacturer General Bytes, including passwords, private keys, and funds. Such incidents highlight the security risks associated with these machines.

In a separate exchange on X, Markus shared his views on the future of cryptocurrencies and shed light on his relationship with Dogecoin. Responding to The Coach 𝕏Đ (also known as @thedogecoach), Markus expressed a hope for Bitcoin’s price to surge to a trillion dollars, stating that he currently holds 0.01 bitcoin.

The DOGE co-creator wrote on X, “I have 0.01 bitcoin now so I hope it goes to a trillion dollars.” To this, thedogecoach responded, “It slightly hurts me that you don’t love Doge. You created something that brings many of us together and may well be a vehicle that we can all exchange on X.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.68, up 0.51% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by John Paul Cuvinar on Unsplash

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.