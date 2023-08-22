Dog Euthanasia: What Is The Cost Of Saying Goodbye?

With all the joys that come with bringing a dog into your family, one of the most difficult decisions will be determining when it’s time to say goodbye to your beloved friend.

We all hope that when the time comes, our dogs will simply pass away in their sleep. But that’s usually not the case, and end-of-life decisions must be made by owners to put them out of their suffering.

But just like every other aspect of your dog’s life, choosing how and when they die is something you should prepare for before the time comes. It’s important to consider all your options to make the most informed decision for your pet that also honors their memory.

“It is a very serious and emotional experience for pet parents to consider euthanasia for their four-legged furry family member,” says Dr. Michael Fleck, D.V.M., veterinarian and co-host of the radio show, The Pet Buzz.

In addition to how and when, the last thing owners want to worry about at such a painful time is the cost to put a dog to sleep. Here’s a look at the process of euthanasia, the costs associated with euthanizing a dog, and what you should educate yourself about the process now.

Preparing for Your Dog’s Death

While it can feel easier to avoid thinking or talking about your pet’s death, it can be helpful to plan a thoughtful and peaceful goodbye for your pet ahead of time. It can not only reduce the stress involved in the decision, but can also help you feel in control of some aspects of an otherwise painful, grief-filled process.

According to Colorado State University’s James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital, there are some things about euthanasia you should consider with your family and your veterinarian, including:

Who will perform the euthanasia?Will you take your pet to the family vet or request an in-home euthanasia service?

Who will be present during the euthanasia?

Where will the euthanasia occur? If you take your pet to the vet clinic, ask about the space it is performed in.

What does the process entail? Ask your veterinarian to walk you through the process so you will know what to expect.

Do you want a necropsy performed on your pet? Some teaching hospitals will offer a postmortem study that can shed light on disease your pet may have been living with.

How will you create a comfortable space for you and your pet?

What are your wishes for caring for your pet’s body after the euthanasia? Do you wish to have them cremated or buried?

How will you memorialize your pet?

How will you support yourself after the euthanasia? It’s helpful to research pet grief support groups in your area before completing the process.

What Does the Euthanasia Process Entail?

It may help you prepare for the euthanasia process to fully understand what it entails.

Euthanasia is intended to end a pet’s life in a way that “minimizes pain, distress and anxiety experienced by the animal before loss of consciousness,” according to the Merck Veterinary Manual.

Euthanasia typically involves an injection of a death-inducing drug. The American Veterinary Medical Association notes the euthanasia process involves the following steps:

Your vet may administer a mild sedative or tranquilizer to relax your pet

Your vet will inject the death-inducing drugs

Your pet will immediately become deeply and irrevocably unconscious as the brain stops brain function

Death follows and is believed to be quick and painless

Your pet may move their legs or head or breathe deeply several times after the drug is administered. These are reflexes and don’t indicate your pet is in pain or suffering.

How Much Does It Cost To Put a Dog Down?

The average cost to put down a dog can range from $50 to $500, and can range due to a host of factors, including where you’re located and your dog’s size.

Additional Factors That Increase the Cost of Putting a Dog Down

There are a host of additional factors that lead to an increase in the overall cost for putting your dog down, including:

How much the dog weighs

Where you live in the United States

Whether you choose to have the procedure done at home or at the vet clinic

Whether you choose to be present during the procedure

If the doctor uses an IV to administer the euthanasia drugs

How you choose to handle the body after the procedure

Choosing a memorial item, such as an urn or paw print

For example, the Minnesota-based Animal Humane Society offers euthanasia services at the following costs for dogs:

End-of-life euthanasia: $90

Communal cremation: $120 ($30 in addition to end-of-life euthanasia fee)

Private cremation: $180 ($90 in addition to end-of-life euthanasia fee)

In California at the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter, euthanasia services are offered at the following costs:

Euthanasia service for dogs, cats or small animals: $75 plus a fee of $50 if disposal services are requested

Private cremation for dogs: $302 to $419 (includes private cremation, pets ashes returned in a handmade urn with the pet’s name embossed on the surface along with the pet’s paw print in a stoneware tile)

Does Pet Insurance Cover the Cost of Euthanizing?

Many pet insurance policies cover euthanasia as part of their end-of-life coverage.

“However, coverage varies between insurance providers and specific policy plans,” says Dr. Kathryn Dench, a veterinary surgeon and advisor for Gentle Dog Trainer, a site dedicated to helping owners raise happy and healthy dogs.

“Pet owners should review their insurance policy or contact their provider to understand what is covered,” Dench adds.

Fleck adds that most pet insurance will cover the cost of euthanasia for humane reasons.

Depending on the insurer, some pet insurance will also cover the costs of cremation or burial, vet fees and bereavement counseling for grieving owners. It’s best to check with your specific policy to see what the coverage is.

Examples of popular pet insurance providers that cover euthanasia include:

Embrace : Euthanasia is covered under the accident and illness coverage, as long as the condition for which it is recommended is covered and it’s recommended for humane reasons. It cannot be used in relation to a pre-existing condition. The company’s optional Wellness Rewards program does reimburse for memorial items and costs, including cremation and burial fees, as well as keepsake items.

Euthanasia is covered under the accident and illness coverage, as long as the condition for which it is recommended is covered and it’s recommended for humane reasons. It cannot be used in relation to a pre-existing condition. The company’s optional Wellness Rewards program does reimburse for memorial items and costs, including cremation and burial fees, as well as keepsake items. Pumpkin: Pumpkin will cover end-of-life expenses, including euthanasia, burial and cremation only under the accident coverage. It does not cover the cost of funeral expenses, memorial items, urns, caskets, burial plots or burial plot maintenance fees.

Pumpkin will cover end-of-life expenses, including euthanasia, burial and cremation only under the accident coverage. It does not cover the cost of funeral expenses, memorial items, urns, caskets, burial plots or burial plot maintenance fees. Lemonade: Pet owners can choose Lemonade’s end-of-life and remembrance add-on, which covers the costs related to vet-recommended euthanasia, cremation, or to help pay for commemorative items like an urn, framed pictures of paw prints, digital photo storage, or even a tattoo to help memorialize your pet. The add-on still offers coverage if your vet recommends euthanasia as the result of a pre-existing condition. The plan will not cover burial costs, headstones, cemetery fees, burial permits or preservation services like taxidermy.

Pet owners can choose Lemonade’s end-of-life and remembrance add-on, which covers the costs related to vet-recommended euthanasia, cremation, or to help pay for commemorative items like an urn, framed pictures of paw prints, digital photo storage, or even a tattoo to help memorialize your pet. The add-on still offers coverage if your vet recommends euthanasia as the result of a pre-existing condition. The plan will not cover burial costs, headstones, cemetery fees, burial permits or preservation services like taxidermy. Spot: When a pet’s end of life is caused by a covered condition, Spot covers expenses for euthanasia, burial and cremation only. Plans do not cover funeral expenses, memorial items, urns, caskets, burial plots or burial plot maintenance fees.

When a pet’s end of life is caused by a covered condition, Spot covers expenses for euthanasia, burial and cremation only. Plans do not cover funeral expenses, memorial items, urns, caskets, burial plots or burial plot maintenance fees. Trupanion: Trupanion will cover pet euthanasia costs when it is the recommended course of action due to the progression or presence of an eligible condition.

Bottom Line

While it’s painful for pet parents to think about, it’s wise to start preparing and planning for the end of your pet’s life before the time comes.

Not only will you be able to make an informed decision, but planning ahead will help you choose the best way to honor your pet’s life.

Knowing the costs and the process ahead of time could bring you some peace, especially knowing you’re making the most humane decision for your beloved family member.

“Euthanizing a pet is a deeply personal decision, and it’s essential for owners to approach it with compassion and understanding,” Dench says.

