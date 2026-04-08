Does TTD's Solid Liquidity Profile Strengthen Its Strategic Position?

The Trade Desk’s TTD strong liquidity profile is a notable aspect of its financial positioning, reflecting both stability and strategic flexibility.

TTD had a strong balance sheet at the end of 2025, having cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.3 billion with no debt. Moreover, the company continues to generate healthy profitability and cash flow. It delivered $2.9 billion in revenues for 2025, which grew 18% year over year, while fourth-quarter revenues were $847 million, up 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 reached $1.19 billion, while fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $400 million. Quarterly free cash flow totaled $282 million. The company’s consistent cash generation and a 41% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 highlight its operational efficiency.

The Trade Desk Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

The financial firepower gives TTD significant room to maneuver as this accelerates innovation, scales AI-driven capabilities and deepens its presence across global markets. TTD is deploying resources to boost AI-driven platforms like Kokai and data transparency tools like OpenPath. Among its clients, almost 100% now use Kokai as their default experience. International business currently represents roughly 16% of total revenues, a clear opportunity for long-term growth.

Beyond strategic investments, liquidity has also enabled The Trade Desk to maintain a strong share repurchase program, using $1.4 billion in 2025 to buy back shares. The company announced an additional $350 million program, bringing the total authorization to $500 million. Management indicated that buybacks will be opportunistic, while also offsetting dilution from stock-based compensation.

As digital advertising shifts toward AI-driven, outcome-based campaigns, TTD’s cash strength offers a buffer against macro volatility, particularly in verticals like CPG and automotive. Strong cash position enables continued investment in high-growth areas such as connected TV, retail media and geographic expansion, while maintaining financial stability. Overall, the company’s liquidity profile appears to reinforce its ability to execute on both near-term and long-term objectives.

Taking a Look at Cash Profile for Rivals

Amazon’s AMZN expanding DSP business is giving some tough competition to The Trade Desk. Amazon Ads delivered $21.3 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter, up 22% year over year. The business is being driven by its full-funnel offerings, combining trillions of shopping, browsing and streaming signals with cutting-edge AI to deliver relevant ads. Sponsored Products remain the largest ads offering, while Prime Video ads are now available in 16 countries with a 315 million ad-supported audience.

Ads are still a relatively small share of Amazon’s total revenue base compared with retail and AWS, meaning there is ample room to scale. Investors should note that AMZN’s business diversification, especially retail, cloud and AI, with stupendous financial resources, gives it an edge over rivals. As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $86.8 billion, while the long-term debt was $65.6 billion.

Magnite MGNI, a supply-side platform, reported $553 million in cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating cash flow (adjusted EBITDA minus capex) came in at $61 million. Debt (non-current, net of debt discount and issuance costs) was $347.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Magnite’s investments are directed toward increasing automation and infrastructure, particularly to support the growth of its CTV business and related capabilities. The company repurchased or withheld more than 5.2 million shares for $79 million in 2025. Management also announced a new two-year share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of TTD have declined 27.1% in the past month while the Zacks Internet – Services industry’s is down 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 9.59X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s ratio of 24.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been marginally revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.