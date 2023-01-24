Does The FAFSA Sign You Up For The Draft?

Most soon-to-be college students know that submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is required in order to receive financial aid for their education. Until recently, male students were also required to register for the Selective Service—the government agency that organizes U.S. military drafts—to receive financial aid for higher education.

The FAFSA Simplification Act of 2020, however, removed this prerequisite. Starting with the 2023-24 FAFSA, the question about Selective Service was removed from the FAFSA entirely.

Men between the ages of 18 and 25 in the U.S. are still required to register, but it’s no longer a requirement to receive grants, student loans or other types of federal financial aid for college and graduate school.

Can You Get Financial Aid Without Signing Up for Selective Service?

You don’t need to sign up for the Selective Service to receive financial aid, but registering for it is still required for men between the ages of 18 and 25. Prior to the 2020 FAFSA Simplification Act, male students had to indicate whether or not they had registered for the Selective Service before submitting the FAFSA.

If they had not registered, they weren’t eligible to receive any federal financial aid, which includes grants, student loans and work-study. Starting with the 2021-22 FAFSA, the Selective Service question remained on the application, but schools were instructed to ignore it and distribute financial aid regardless of registration status.

The 2023-24 FAFSA finally removed the Selective Service question entirely. Moving forward, students will no longer have to answer a question about their Selective Service registration status when applying for financial aid.

Who Has to Register for the Selective Service System?

Most men between the ages of 18 and 25 in the U.S. must sign up for the Selective Service. This includes U.S. citizens and noncitizens, as well as transgender individuals who were assigned male at birth.

If you’re an eligible U.S. citizen, you’ll need to register within 30 days of your 18th birthday. Immigrants are expected to register within 30 days of entering the country.

Some groups that are exempt from signing up for the Selective Service include:

Anyone who was assigned female at birth

Men who are already on active duty in the military, unless they leave before the age of 26

Seasonal agricultural laborers

Individuals who are incarcerated

Patients who are hospitalized or institutionalized for medical reasons

International students in the U.S. on a valid visa

You can view the full list of requirements and exemptions on the Selective Service website.

What Happens if You Don’t Register for Selective Service?

Since registering for the Selective Service is required by federal law for most men in the U.S., failing to do so could have severe consequences. These could include:

Imprisonment for up to five years

Fines of up to $250,000

Disqualification from federal employment and some state jobs

Losing eligibility for U.S. citizenship, if you’re an immigrant

Some states also want to see that male students are registered with the Selective Service before distributing state-based financial aid. Although your registration status will no longer stand in the way of receiving federal financial aid, failing to register for the Selective Service could still impact your college plans, depending on where you live and attend school.

Does Submitting the FAFSA Mean You Can Be Drafted?

Submitting the FAFSA no longer has any connection to the U.S. military. As mentioned, the question about Selective Service was removed from the 2023-24 FAFSA and won’t appear on future applications, unless there’s another change in legislation.

That said, men are required to register for the Selective Service after they turn 18, regardless of their college plans. But if you’re worried about getting drafted, keep in mind that the last draft happened during the Vietnam War in 1973.

It’s been half a century since the U.S. had a mandatory draft, and it’s unlikely to implement one anytime soon. For a military draft to occur, both Congress and the president would have to authorize it.

So while you may have to register for the Selective Service, chances seem slim that you’ll get drafted into the military. Plus, you won’t have to worry about the FAFSA getting you drafted, since this important financial aid form no longer asks about your standing with the Selective Service.

