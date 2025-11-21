Does Teladoc's Acquisition Strategy Boost Growth and Global Footprint?

Teladoc Health TDOC has been banking on acquisitions to boost growth, which has expanded its distribution capabilities, broadened its service offerings and created a global footprint. Its acquisition strategy is centered on acquiring products, capabilities, clinical specialties, technologies and distribution channels that are highly scalable and rapidly growing.



Some of its notable acquisitions are Healthiest You, BetterHelp, Consult-a-Doctor, and AmeriDoc. Its acquisition of InTouch Health and strategic investment in Vida Health, a personalized virtual care platform for physical and behavioral health, positioned Teladoc as a leading provider of virtual care for health systems.



In 2025, Teladoc acquired Catapult Health (now included in the Integrated Care segment), while Uplift’s buyout strengthened its leadership position in virtual mental health.



The acquisitions of Best Doctors Advance Medical and MédecinDirect in recent years expanded the company’s international operations. This August, Teladoc acquired Australian virtual care provider Telecare to expand its international presence and specialist services in the Asia-Pacific region.



The acquisitions of Catapult Health, Uplift, and Telecare added 100 basis points to TDOC’s top line for the first nine months of 2025, while the acquisition of Catapult Health and Telecare increased Integrated Care’s total revenues by 200 basis points over the same time frame.



Given that the company continues to evaluate and pursue acquisition opportunities that are complementary to its business and virtual healthcare strategy, more such activities are expected on this front going forward.

What About TDOC’s Peers?

HCA Healthcare HCA has been emphasizing acquisitions to add scale to its business. HCA Healthcare’s inorganic growth strategies have led to an increase in patient volumes, network expansion across several markets and added more hospitals to its portfolio. All these buyouts help HCA Healthcare boost its portfolio and penetrate further into different geographies.



Strategic acquisitions position Elevance Health ELV for long-term growth. Some of Elevance’s major purchases include the Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid plans of WellCare Health, Beacon Health buyout, BioPlus in Carelon and others. All these strategic acquisitions bode well for Elevance. It prioritizes aligning investments to optimize its core operations.

TDOC’s Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc have lost 25.2% year to date against the industry’s growth of 4.2%.



TDOC’s Expensive Valuation

TDOC is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 0.47, higher than the industry average of 0.46.



Estimates Movement for TDOC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC’s fourth-quarter 2025 and first-quarter 2026 witnessed no movement in the past 30 days. While the consensus estimate for full-year 2025 loss improved by 2 cents, the one for 2026 loss has narrowed by 1 cent in the same time frame.



The consensus estimate for TDOC’s 2025 revenues indicates a year-over-year decline, but the same for 2026 suggests a year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year increases.



