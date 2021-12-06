Does Southern (NYSE:SO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Southern's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Southern had debt of US$52.9b, up from US$50.1b in one year. However, it does have US$2.08b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$50.8b.

A Look At Southern's Liabilities

NYSE:SO Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Southern had liabilities of US$11.3b due within a year, and liabilities of US$83.1b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.08b as well as receivables valued at US$2.91b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$89.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$66.6b, we think shareholders really should watch Southern's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Southern has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.8 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Notably, Southern's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Southern's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Southern burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Southern's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. It's also worth noting that Southern is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Southern has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Southern is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

