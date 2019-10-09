Does Selling Options Still Pay Off?

On reading Dominick Paoloni’s and Patrick Hennessy’s article on selling options from the blog at IPS Strategic Capital I decided to research the subject.

Their article states that "the edge has flipped to buying options" as shown in their graph from the beginning of 2018 using ORATS backtesting data.

Red line – buying 30d ATM SPX calls, rolled with 10 DTE

Blue line – selling 30d ATM SPX puts, rolled with 10 DTE

Gold line – SPX covered call strategy, rolled with 10 DTE

Green line – benchmark (a delta equivalent amount of the underlying, SPX)

Their article uses long calls and put writing, but what are the results with buying and selling the straddle? A straddle is the simultaneous buying of calls and puts on the at-the-money strike.

The Backtest:

We test the SPX straddle with 30 days to expiration and exit with 10 days to expiration. We test for the period of January 2018 to the present.

The Results:

ORATS backtest on buying straddles corroborates the IPS findings on buying calls. Buying straddles from 2018 to the present returns an annualized return of 3.36% compared to selling straddles returning -4.25%, the difference attributable to slippage and commission assumptions.

Moreover, we compare the returns of buying straddles from 2007-present, returning -6.24%, to buying straddles from 2018-present, returning 3.36%.

To summarize, since 2018, the long straddle has outperformed being short, and has dramatically outperformed the long straddle strategy since 2007.

More reading here.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. See our terms here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.