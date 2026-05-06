Does This New Setback Make XRP a Sell?

Key Points

One of XRP's uses is for making international money transfers.

Brazil just restricted using crypto for that purpose.

But there's an important nuance here.

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In late March, Ripple announced a splashy expansion into Brazil. The company that issues XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has brought its custody services, established stablecoin partnerships, and even plans to apply for a central bank license. Six weeks later, on April 30, Brazil's central bank published a resolution banning fintechs and payment businesses from using stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies to settle overseas remittances through its regulated electronic foreign exchange (eFX) system. The ban takes effect Oct. 1.

On the surface, this looks like a gut punch for Ripple, and by extension, for XRP, too. It's worth understanding the context of what actually happened here before rushing to sell the coin, so let's take a closer look.

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The ban is narrower than it sounds

The rule in question, Resolution 561, means that eFX providers can no longer route the offshore leg of a regulated international payment through a stablecoin or any other virtual asset. Those capital flows must now use traditional foreign exchange operations or nonresident accounts denominated in Brazilian reals.

A separate framework, Resolution 521, which took full effect in early May, allows licensed virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to continue using stablecoins for cross-border payments under central bank supervision. Braza Bank, which issues a stablecoin on the XRP ledger (XRPL), is a licensed bank authorized as a VASP, and so it can keep operating.

Furthermore, Ripple itself is applying for a VASP license, which would let it continue running cross-border services in the country.

So the detrimental impacts to Ripple's plans, especially as those plans relate to XRP, are likely to be minimal despite sounding very bearish at first blush. Brazil's banks might now face more regulatory barriers to using XRP for transferring or managing capital, but it isn't as if XRP or other cryptocurrencies have been outlawed.

One country doesn't make or break the thesis anyway

Ripple has partnerships with more than 100 financial institutions globally, and its set of collaborations with financial institutions is growing, as is the XRPL's utility as a platform for stablecoin transfers and tokenized asset management.

The ledger just crossed $1 billion in tradeable tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a 121% jump in the last 30 days alone. Meanwhile, Ripple Payments has processed more than $100 billion in cumulative volume. Brazil is a promising growth market, but it's a fraction of this broader build-out.

The more serious risk is contagion. If other South American central banks impose similar restrictions but fail to include the same exemptions, it would chip away at the size of XRP's addressable market in a region where stablecoin-based remittances are otherwise booming.

If enough global jurisdictions followed along, it might be time to think about whether to sell the coin or to avoid buying it. But for today, if you're holding XRP, this isn't a reason to sell. A single country tightening one set of regulations isn't even a yellow flag.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.