Does This New Chip Threaten Nvidia?

Key Points

Microsoft says Maia 200 will serve multiple models, including the latest GPT models from OpenAI.

Nvidia's data center business is still expanding quickly, even as hyperscalers invest in custom silicon.

Over time, in-house inference chips could pressure pricing, raising the bar for Nvidia to stay ahead of the curve.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently introduced a new in-house AI (artificial intelligence) accelerator called Maia 200, positioning it as a chip built for high-performance inference workloads inside Azure. This likely has many investors wondering about this chip's potential impact on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the AI chip designer whose graphics processing units (GPUs) and software stack have become central to today's AI computing buildout.

In short, while Microsoft's Maia 200 is notable, it's not the chip itself that Nvidia investors should be worried about, but rather the pace at which deep-pocketed cloud providers are building substitutes for some of the work that has flowed to Nvidia's GPUs. Can Nvidia keep capturing a large share of AI spending even as more inference capacity gets supplied by custom silicon inside the biggest cloud platforms?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Meet Microsoft's Maia 200

Microsoft talked a big game on Monday, when it announced Maia 200.

It's "a breakthrough inference accelerator engineered to dramatically improve the economics of AI token generation," the company said in a blog post about Maia 200. The chip excels in both performance and cost-efficiency, as it's "tailored for large-scale AI workloads while also delivering efficient performance per dollar," the company said.

The company compared Maia 200 directly with other hyperscaler chips, saying it has three times the FP4 performance of Amazon's third-generation Trainium, and FP8 performance exceeding Alphabet's seventh-generation TPU. For those that aren't well-versed in technical chip talk, Microsoft broke it down plainly: "Maia 200 is also the most efficient inference system Microsoft has ever deployed, with 30% better performance per dollar than the latest generation hardware in our fleet today."

Capturing its power, the company said it will even help power the latest GPT models from OpenAI.

Nvidia's platform still leads

The Maia 200 is likely primarily part of Microsoft's effort to run its cloud more efficiently, but it's unlikely to replace the company's reliance on Nvidia (though it may reduce it).

Further, it's worth noting that Nvidia's advantage goes beyond raw compute. It pairs GPUs with networking and a software stack that many developers already build around, which is hard for a single in-house chip to replicate across a broad set of workloads.

On Nvidia's most recentearnings call CEO Jensen Huang addressed the rise of AI ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits), or custom-designed chips designed for efficient, specialized AI tasks. He said that, unlike ASICs, the appeal of Nvidia's platform to cloud customers is that its solutions are extremely diverse and resilient, able to be deployed across virtually all models. In other words, while chips like the Maia 200 can help cloud providers reduce some of their reliance on Nvidia, they're usually only useful for very specific tasks.

In the meantime, it's not like Nvidia is struggling. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (the quarter ending on Oct. 26, 2025), Nvidia reported revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year over year. That growth rate was higher than the prior quarter, when revenue rose 56% year over year.

Data center revenue remains the primary driver for Nvidia. In the third quarter, it reported data center revenue of $51.2 billion, up 66% year over year.

A reason to be skeptical

Still, investors are paying about 46 times earnings for Nvidia as of this writing. That's a high valuation given the rising risk that deep-pocketed hyperscalers like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon will slowly erode Nvidia's market opportunity. While I don't think Nvidia is at risk of any sudden disruption, it could face eroding pricing power if these major cloud providers gradually find ways to use more in-house technology in place of Nvidia's offerings.

Ultimately, Maia 200 -- and other cloud providers' custom solutions -- likely won't break Nvidia's platform advantage, but it does tighten the competitive backdrop that investors are paying for. If alternatives like this slowly erode Nvidia's pricing power, the company may struggle to justify its high valuation.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.