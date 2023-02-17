There's no minimum age for filing a federal income tax return. That means teens, tweens, and even younger children can be required to file taxes if they have income in any given year. When parents hear this, the same question naturally pops to mind: “Does my child have to file a tax return?” Well, for a dependent child, the answer typically turns on the amount and nature of your child's income for the tax year. It's also important to note that the rules for dependent children differ from the tax filing requirements for most adults. And, under certain circumstances, you might be able to include your child's taxable income on your tax return instead of having your child file a separate return. Plus, if your child's unearned income exceeds a certain amount, some of that income could be taxed at the same tax rate you're paying, and a special additional tax could be imposed. To make sure you understand the special tax rules for children, we'll walk you through the process of determining whether your child needs to file a 2022 federal tax return this year (or should anyway). We'll also help you understand how your child's income will be taxed if a return is required. Like everything else with taxes, sorting through all the rules, requirements, and exceptions can seem overwhelming for both parents and children—but it doesn't have to be. Is Your Child a “Dependent”? For purposes of this discussion, we're only talking about “dependent” children. Generally, your child will be treated as your dependent for federal income tax purposes if five tests are satisfied. Your child can also be treated as your dependent if he or she is a “qualifying relative.” 1. Relationship Test To satisfy the relationship test, your child must be either: Your biological or adopted son or daughter A stepchild A foster child The descendant of your biological, step, or foster child (e.g., your grandchild) The descendant of your biological, step, or half brother or sister (e.g., your niece or nephew) An adopted child is treated as a biological child, and includes a child lawfully placed with you for legal adoption. 2. Age Test Under the age test, your child must be either: 18 or younger at the end of the tax year 23 or younger if a full-time student at the end of the tax year Any age if permanently and totally disabled at any time during the tax year. For the first two

