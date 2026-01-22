Does Mastercard's Agoda Deal Mark a New Phase in Rewards?

Mastercard Incorporated MA is modernizing loyalty programs through its recent partnership with digital travel platform Agoda. This collaboration integrates Agoda’s global travel inventory into Mastercard’s Global Redemption Suite, allowing banks to offer cardholders instant, flexible travel rewards. This move reflects a broader industry trend toward experience-driven loyalty, where points are no longer just for discounts but for tangible and personalized experiences.

Through this partnership, banks in MA’s rewards network can integrate Agoda’s travel redemption solution into their loyalty programs, allowing cardholders to redeem points instantly for flights and accommodations worldwide. It creates a smooth, digital-first experience while helping banks increase engagement with their cardholders.

For Mastercard, the Agoda partnership goes beyond traditional rewards. It enhances value-added services by leveraging data, merchant partnerships and flexible redemption options to deepen cardholder engagement and increase usage. Agoda, meanwhile, gains access to Mastercard’s extensive global cardholder network, potentially leading to more bookings and repeat customers.

The deal could mark a shift in how loyalty programs are structured, moving toward strategic partnerships that combine financial networks with global platforms. By enabling banks to offer innovative travel rewards through an established ecosystem, MA and Agoda could provide a model for the next generation of loyalty programs — focused on integration, scalability and long-term cardholder value.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the value-added services space include Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP.

Visa has been expanding loyalty experiences through travel and rewards partnerships. V enables cardholders to access airport lounges and travel perks via strategic collaborations with platforms like Collinson International, while also offering digital loyalty solutions to enhance engagement and redemption flexibility.

American Express continues to focus on premium travel and lifestyle rewards through its Membership Rewards program. Cardholders benefit from flexible point redemption, access to exclusive experiences and partnerships with airlines and hotels, reinforcing AXP’s position in high-value, experience-driven loyalty.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 1.2% compared with the industry’s fall of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, above the industry average of 19.44. MA carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2025 earnings implies 12.5% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.