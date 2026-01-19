Does Lemon's Bitcoin Credit Card Hint at V's Next Crypto Growth Lane?

Lemon has launched Argentina’s first Bitcoin-backed credit card on Visa Inc.’s V network, introducing a new way to connect crypto savings with everyday spending. This innovative product lets users make purchases in pesos while still holding onto their Bitcoin, effectively treating digital assets more as a financial safety net than a medium of payment.

The card’s initial structure emphasizes ease of use and broader access. Using Bitcoin as collateral allows users to access peso credit without needing traditional credit histories. This means that purchases can be made in local currency, keeping long-term crypto investments separate from everyday spending. Also, Lemon has plans to enhance the product further by offering customizable collateral options and allowing payments in dollars through stablecoins.

Beyond the core credit feature, Lemon is using the card to strengthen engagement across its ecosystem. Cardholders gain access to commission-free crypto purchases, early access to new features and dedicated customer support. The company is encouraging early adoption by waiving maintenance fees initially, while future discounts connected to cryptocurrency activity are intended to keep users engaged with the platform.

This launch extends V’s presence into emerging crypto-linked credit models built on its network. As fintechs connect digital assets with everyday spending, the company can benefit from rising transaction volumes, deeper collaborations and broader acceptance, turning crypto integration into a structural growth lever rather than a niche experiment.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP are also expanding their footprint in the stablecoin space.

Mastercard is advancing crypto integration with stablecoin and multi-token initiatives. MA is partnering with ADI Foundation, Thunes, Circle, OKX and other platforms to enable stablecoin use and digital-asset settlement via its cards and wallets. These efforts are designed to enhance the adoption of blockchain payments in everyday transactions while also increasing acceptance among global merchants and wallet providers.

American Express is making a selective move into the crypto credit space by teaming up with partners like the Coinbase One Card, which offers bitcoin rewards to its members. While AXP has taken a measured approach to digital assets, these partnerships reflect a strategic pivot toward integrating practical crypto solutions into its premium rewards program.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have risen 2.7% against 13.3% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, above the industry average of 19.75. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

