Does Landstar's Lower Valuation Indicate a Buying Opportunity?

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) looks cheap from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), LSTR is trading at a discount compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 0.99X compared with 2.36X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/S-F12M ratio is also below the median level of 1.06X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is attractive.

LSTR P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the Landstar stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Tailwinds Working in Favor of LSTR Stock

Landstar's efforts to develop its heavy haul services in addition to the cross-border transportation with Mexico are commendable. Cross-border transportation offers significant growth opportunities to LSTR as companies are increasingly sourcing products from Mexico because it moves production lines close to the United States, not only saving production costs but also making the supply chain more secure. Development of the company's heavy haul services should also boost profitability. Heavy haul business refers to the transportation of loads, which are larger and heavier than the prepared roadways and bridges can bear and they need specialized equipment and expert drivers. By bolstering its heavy haul capabilities, LSTR will be able to deliver goods between different sectors (mining, construction and manufacturing) that need transportation of large machinery and equipment.

Landstar’s strong balance sheet increases financial flexibility. The company ended fourth-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) of $452.22 million, much higher than the current debt level of $85 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Meanwhile, long-term debt has decreased to $48.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 from $69.1 million at fourth-quarter 2024-end.

A solid balance sheet enables the company to reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly stance, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, LSTR paid dividends of $115.6 million, $117.1 million, $120.5 million and $124.7 million, respectively. Dividend-paying stocks like LSTR are generally safe bets for creating wealth, as these payouts act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, which characterizes current times.

Landstar is also active on the buyback front. LSTR repurchased shares worth $285.9 million in 2022, $53.9 million in 2023, $81.4 million in 2024 and $179.8 million in 2025. The company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,266,118 shares under its longstanding share purchase program. Buybacks not only reduce the total outstanding share count, thereby increasing earnings per share, but also signal management's belief in the intrinsic value of the stock.

LSTR Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of LSTR have gained 15.9% over the past six months, underperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 34.9% surge, as well as that of other industry players, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX within the same time frame.

LSTR Stock’s Six-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headwinds Weighing on LSTR Stock

Landstar is being hurt by reduced demand for freight services and increased truck capacity. Due to the weakness in freight demand, shipment volumes and rates are low. The top line has been suffering mainly due to the below-par performance of its key segment, namely, truck transportation. Revenues are likely to be weak going forward as well.

Risks associated with the economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions and tariff-induced economic uncertainty continue to bother the stock’s performance. As things stand now, consumer spending and business investments remain low, and production levels have decreased in response to reduced demand, affecting demand for goods transportation and resulting in a freight recession (The Cass Freight Shipments Index, which declined 7.1% year over year in January 2026, deteriorated in each of the 12 months in 2025 and led to sub-par freight rates). We currently believe that these factors indicate persistent weakness in freight demand through the remainder of this year.

The still-high inflation reading continues to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. With labor and material costs showing no signs of letting off, the ability to pass these increases through to the consumer will determine the profitability of trucking companies like LSTR.

The truck industry, of which Landstar is an integral part, has been persistently battling a driver shortage for several years. As old drivers are retiring, trucking companies are finding it difficult to find new drivers to take their place since the low-paying job mostly does not appeal to the younger generation.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for LSTR?

The negative sentiment surrounding LSTR stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 and second-quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings has also been projected southward in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Not an Opportune Time to Buy LSTR Stock

It is understood that LSTR stock is currently attractively valued. Moreover, Landstar's efforts to develop its heavy haul services are commendable and should boost profitability. Cross-border transportation with Mexico also offers significant growth opportunities. A solid balance sheet allows the company to continue paying dividends and buying back shares, reflecting its pro-shareholder stance.

Despite these positives, we advise investors not to buy LSTR stock now at it continues to be hurt by reduced demand for freight services and increased truck capacity. Due to the demand weakness, shipment volumes and rates are low. Driver shortage continues to remain another major concern. Considering all these factors, we advise investors to wait for a better entry point and not buy LSTR now. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

