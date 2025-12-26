Does Imperial Oil's Stability Make It a Wise Hold Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited IMO is a strategically important player in Canada’s energy ecosystem, with operations spanning oil and gas exploration and production, oil sands, refining and downstream marketing. Its integrated asset base supports Canada’s energy security and plays a meaningful role in the broader economy.

Yet, despite this strong and diversified business model, IMO’s stock performance unveils a more cautious story. Over the period highlighted in the chart below, the broader Canadian Oil & Gas Exploration and Production sub-industry advanced a solid 16.7%, while Imperial Oil shares rose just 5.6%. This performance gap highlights a clear case of relative underperformance — even as industry conditions improved, IMO struggled to keep pace with its peers.

Six-Month Price Performance at a Glance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Oil may not look like an obvious buy. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO’s earnings per share has been revised down 3.57% for 2025 and 2.71% for 2026, indicating tempered near-term expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has lagged the sub-industry, earnings expectations have softened, and investor sentiment remains cautious. Yet beneath the surface, the picture is more nuanced. Strong cash generation, disciplined cost reductions, and deep integration with ExxonMobil suggest IMO may be quietly laying the groundwork for a turnaround. The key question for investors is whether this underperformer is positioning for a rebound — or whether patience will still be required.

Key Factors Enhancing Imperial's Competitive Advantage

Integration with ExxonMobil Provides Competitive Edge: Imperial’s strategic relationship with ExxonMobil allows access to global capability centers, advanced technologies and integrated expertise. This unique advantage supports cost-effective deployment of new technologies, operational improvements and long-term value creation that competitors cannot easily replicate.

Financial Resilience and Strong Cash Position: Imperial generated C$1.8 billion in cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 and ended the period with C$1.9 billion in cash. This strong liquidity supports continued capital investments, shareholder returns, and the ability to navigate commodity price volatility while executing its growth strategy.

Industry-Leading Cash Cost Reduction: Imperial Oil is successfully lowering unit cash costs through structural efficiency gains and volume growth. At Kearl, unit cash costs decreased to $15.13 per barrel in the third quarter of 2025, down nearly $4 per barrel from the previous quarter. This disciplined cost management enhances cash flow generation and strengthens resilience in lower price environments.

Strategic Restructuring for Long-Term Efficiency: The company’s announced restructuring plan aims to centralize corporate and technical activities in global business and technology data centers, leveraging ExxonMobil’s scale and expertise. Imperial expects annual expense reductions of $150 million by 2028, with further long-term benefits from improved productivity, lower operating costs, and enhanced project execution.

So far, the focus has been on the favorable factors supporting Imperial Oil Limited, such as its ExxonMobil linkage, financial strength, cost discipline and efficiency initiatives. However, it is now important to shift attention to the potential challenges and headwinds the company could encounter ahead.

Challenges IMO May Need to Monitor

High Capital Intensity and Expenditure Commitments: Imperial’s 2026 capital and exploration expenditures are guided between C$2 and C$2.2 billion, reflecting continued high investment needs across upstream and downstream assets. This capital intensity requires sustained strong cash flow generation and limits near-term financial flexibility if commodity prices weaken.

Competitive Pressure from Alternative Energy Transition: As global energy transitions accelerate, Imperial faces increasing competition from lower-carbon energy sources and evolving consumer preferences. The company’s long-term growth strategy depends on the commercial success of emerging technologies like EBRT and renewable diesel, which carry technological and market adoption risks.

Lower Downstream Throughput Guidance for 2026: Imperial’s 2026 downstream throughput guidance of 395,000-405,000 barrels per day implies a utilization rate of 91-93%, which is below the 98% achieved in the third quarter of 2025. This suggests potential moderation in refining performance or higher planned maintenance activities in the coming year.

Exposure to Volatile Commodity Prices: Imperial Oil’s financial performance remains heavily dependent on crude oil and refining margins, which are subject to significant volatility due to global supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical events, and economic conditions. Lower realizations in the third quarter of 2025 negatively impacted upstream earnings, highlighting ongoing revenue sensitivity to price swings.

Final Verdict for IMO Stock

Imperial benefits from its strategic integration with ExxonMobil, providing access to advanced technologies and global expertise, which enhances operational improvements and long-term value creation. The company is financially resilient, with strong cash flows and a solid liquidity position, enabling continued investments and shareholder returns. Additionally, Imperial’s successful cost management and restructuring efforts are contributing to long-term efficiency.

However, challenges include high capital expenditures, exposure to volatile commodity prices, and competitive pressure from the transition to alternative energy sources. Investor caution is already reflected in forward estimates. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this stock to their portfolios.

IMO's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, IMO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like USA Compression Partners USAC,Oceaneering International OII and Suncor Energy SU, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $2.84 billion. The company is a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the United States. USA Compression Partners specializes in the design, operation and maintenance of compression equipment for the energy sector, focusing on helping customers optimize their natural gas infrastructure.

Oceaneering International is valued at $2.44 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. OII specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Suncor Energy is valued at $51.86 billion. Suncor Energy is a major Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the production of synthetic crude from the Athabasca oil sands. The company manages a diverse portfolio that includes offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining across North America, and a large retail network under the Petro-Canada brand.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.