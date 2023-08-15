Does Everybody Need Flood Insurance Now?

It has been an intense year for flooding, with no relief in sight.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration now say they’re expecting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. The updated forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, including as many as 11 hurricanes. Of those, up to five could become major hurricanes unleashing winds of 111 mph or more.

Aside from hurricanes, so far 2023 has seen unexpected flooding across the country, from the mountains of Vermont to the plains of southwestern Kentucky to the deserts of California.

In fact, 90% of natural disasters in the United States involve flooding. Floods inflict more economic damage and loss of life and property than any other natural hazard, but only 14% of homeowners are aware of that statistic, according to a recent poll by Erie Insurance.

And the problem is apparently not going away. Stronger rainstorms are projected to cause more flooding around the globe, but individuals and communities aren’t always taking the needed steps to mitigate the risk. City officials don’t put disaster plans in place. Governments don’t build levees or secure waterways. And people—even those who live in flood-prone areas—often don’t buy flood insurance.

Corcoran, California: Return of the Desert Lake

Corcoran, a small lowland farming community in California’s San Joaquin Valley, has a desert climate but fertile soil. Averaging only 12 inches of rain per year, the region has often been plagued by drought. The city is situated in Tulare Lake, a lake bed that had been dry for more than 100 years.

But last winter’s onslaught of storms brought more rain and snow than usual to the nearby Sierra Nevadas, creating one of the deepest snowpacks in history. An April survey by the Department of Water Resources found 126.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches—221% of the average.

The melting snow and severe storms have filled the lake, displacing farmers and other residents and ravaging people’s livelihoods. Flooding that began in March has caused hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of estimated damage around Tulare Lake, hitting farmers the hardest.

“People had to move thousands of animals because of all the flooding. Alfalfa crops were ruined, which the dairy farmers need to feed their cows,” says real estate agent and local cherry farmer Lino Pimentel. As of this summer, Tulare Lake is now receding, but it could take years to dry up completely.

Flood planning wasn’t a focus in California until recently, given its history of recurrent drought. In his original 2023-2024 budget proposal, Governor Gavin Newsom had called for cutting $40 million for San Joaquin Valley floodplain restoration.

But by the time Newsom unveiled his plan on January 10, California was engulfed in storms, from bomb cyclones to atmospheric rivers. And in May, he revised his proposal to include the floodplain restoration funds.

The final budget plan signed by Newsom in late June included more than $430 million for flood risk reduction and prevention measures in at-risk areas, including the Tulare Basin. In addition, the governor signed an executive order on August 4 expediting brush removal and levee repair work in preparation for the next wet season.

Flood Insurance Is Too Costly for Many

In Corcoran–which has a population of some 22,000 people–there are just four National Flood Insurance Program policies in place. =

The average cost of NFIP flood insurance in California is $807 per year. In Corcoran, 28% of the population is in poverty and the median household income is $47,000 annually.

“The majority of our area is a preferred flood zone, so homeowners don’t have to have it,” says Rachel Silva, a licensed insurance agent with State Farm in Tulare.

“Unfortunately, many people here can’t afford it,” says Julie Chavez, an insurance agent at Farmers Insurance in Tulare.

So, instead, most residents are forgoing insurance to save money and assuming the risk.

Winter Springs, Florida: ‘Flooding Doesn’t Happen Here’

Tropical and humid, the central Florida city of Winter Springs is dotted with lakes, rivers and creeks running through neighborhoods. It’s more prosperous than Corcoran, with a median annual income of roughly $79,000 per household.

But most of the people in Winter Springs don’t have flood insurance either. In a city of roughly 40,000 people, there are fewer than 500 active National Flood Insurance policies. The average cost of flood insurance in Florida is $699 per year.

“Flooding doesn’t happen here,” says Matthew Resser, public communications officer for the city of Winter Springs, who has lived in Florida for more than 20 years.

In late September 2022, Hurricane Ian hit. The Category 5 storm dumped up to 16 inches of rainfall on Winter Springs in 17 hours, leading to catastrophic flooding in the area.

“We were caught off guard,” recalls Resser. “Some residents even thought we changed the floodplain and didn’t tell them.”

Five-mile-long Gee Creek flooded, displacing dozens of nearby residents within hours.

Inside Mary Dodd’s one-story concrete home, which abuts the creek, “the house was filled with water from the waist down,” she says. “The cars were submerged in water. I lost artwork. I lost things that are invaluable.”

Dodd bought the home a year ago and says she was never offered flood insurance. Lacking that, she received from her homeowners insurance policy about $12,000—a fraction of the total damage to the interiors, furniture, appliances and other contents of the home .

“I had no idea that my home could flood like this. We talked to people who have been here for 30 years and never experienced flooding,” Dodd says.

Resser says that the city wasn’t prepared for the problems brought by the rain, although it has a policy of keeping local creeks clear. Hurricane Ian’s volume of water and the resulting soil erosion caused trees and other debris to fall in the waterways, clogging culverts and other choke points.

“My house got flooded and I don’t live anywhere near a creek or stream,” Resser says. “I did not have flood insurance. I was fortunate enough that the amount of water was minimal. Given the steps we’re taking, I don’t think this is going to happen again. If it happens again, I’ll get flood insurance.”

After Hurricane Ian, Winter Springs put a moratorium on new construction to identify ways to prevent flooding going forward; the prohibition expired on July 27. The city has adopted more stringent flood rules, which are in line with the Florida Department of Transportation regulations.

Aging Infrastructure Can’t Keep Up With New Storms

Many experts believe that climate change is making bigger storms the new norm. Some warn that current infrastructure, including stormwater systems, is not ready for high-intensity events like the storms in California or hurricanes like Ian.

Mark Ogden, a civil engineer and project manager for the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, notes that “many dams and levees are not up to dam safety standards.”

“The system of dams and levees have been stressed in ways that they haven’t been in the past,” he says. “With increased precipitation, we’re going to see these events more.”

Can You Even Assess Your Flood Risk Accurately?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) keeps a nationwide database of risk maps that show flooding dangers in various areas. If you want to get a mortgage and live in a flood zone, according to the FEMA maps, your lender will probably require you to get flood insurance.

Unfortunately, assessing the threat is often more complicated than that.

FEMA flood maps are likely outdated due to climate change. They rely on history as a basis for predicting what’s going to happen, which doesn’t take into account the impact of climate change, according to a report by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Result: They’re less reliable for communities and government officials working on flood mitigation.

They rely on history as a basis for predicting what’s going to happen, which doesn’t take into account the impact of climate change, according to a report by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Result: They’re less reliable for communities and government officials working on flood mitigation. Flood infrastructure may be in disrepair. Until it’s tested, property owners may not know how old their area’s flood infrastructure is and whether it has had failures of any kind. “Older infrastructure, like drainage systems, levees, and dams pose a significant flood risk,” says Omar Ochoa, the city attorney of Edinburg, Texas, whose private practice firm has expertise in environmental law. “When the instruments designed to prevent flooding are unreliable, it becomes difficult to know the true risk of flooding.”

Until it’s tested, property owners may not know how old their area’s flood infrastructure is and whether it has had failures of any kind. “Older infrastructure, like drainage systems, levees, and dams pose a significant flood risk,” says Omar Ochoa, the city attorney of Edinburg, Texas, whose private practice firm has expertise in environmental law. “When the instruments designed to prevent flooding are unreliable, it becomes difficult to know the true risk of flooding.” The weather doesn’t confine itself to designated flood zones. John Dickson, CEO and president of Aon Edge, which provides private flood insurance to homeowners, says that where it rains, it can flood. Water does not stop at the artificial lines that define where flood insurance is required and where it is not.

Many people mistakenly believe that they’re safe from flooding just because they’re not in a designated flood zone, says Susanna Pho. Pho is co-founder and COO of Forerunner, a platform used by local governments to manage and improve their flood protection efforts.

“If you’re anywhere near water, even a small body of water, you’re at risk of flooding,” Pho says. “Knowing if you’re upstream or downstream is also very important.”

Bottom Line

A home buyer’s mortgage lender will require flood insurance if the property is in a FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Area according to Helpwithmybank.com Otherwise, homeowners have to do the risk assessment themselves. Given the ongoing climate changes, buying flood insurance may turn out to be a wise move.

If you’re not in a flood zone and your mortgage company does not require you to get insurance, but your home is damaged by a flood, you won’t be covered by a regular homeowner’s policy. You need to have separate flood insurance.

Homeowners aren’t the only ones that should consider flood insurance; renters can benefit from flood insurance, too.

