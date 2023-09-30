Does Coca-Cola's ESG Strategy Make It a Buy for Ethical Investors Seeking Sustainability With Dividends?

Striking the right balance between financial returns and ethical considerations remains a growing concern for many investors. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles can offer a guiding light for ethical investors.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the beverage giant, offers an intriguing proposition in this regard. It's worth a look into whether Coca-Cola's stock provides an appealing choice for investors who prioritize sustainability and responsible corporate practices while seeking stable dividend income.

A beacon of ESG commitment

Essentially, ESG principles are a set of criteria that investors use to evaluate a company's impact on the world. In Coca-Cola's case, this translates into a commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, promoting social responsibility, and adhering to high governance standards. And all of this can impact the company's financial performance.

Coca-Cola's ESG strategy appears deeply embedded in the company's DNA. According to Morningstar Sustainalytics, the company ranks 29th for sustainability in the category of food products, beating out rival PepsiCo, which ranks 39th out of 624 companies.

Sustainability drives profitability

Coca-Cola's initiatives to reduce plastic use, enhance water efficiency, and improve energy efficiency all have financial benefits. When the company reduces its plastic usage through initiatives like reducing the weight of plastic used, it not only contributes to a cleaner environment, but also significantly lowers production costs.

The company's 2021 sustainability goals included reducing the creation of new plastic from nonrenewable sources by 20% of its 2020 figures over the following five years. Coca-Cola reported approximately 15% of this goal reached in 2022 through a combination of lightweighting and recycling or renewable initiatives. Less plastic means less raw material expense and less energy required for production, ultimately resulting in higher profit margins.

Coca-Cola's adoption of ultra-lightweight technology for its packaging, which extends shelf life while saving on packaging costs, provides an excellent example of how sustainability and cost-efficiency can go hand in hand. Such innovations are not just about being environmentally responsible; they make business sense, too.

Water replenishment provides sustainability

Management's commitment to sustainability extends beyond packaging. For instance, the company has made significant efforts to replenish and conserve water resources, a precious commodity. Coca-Cola continues to deliver on its water leadership goals, having replenished more water than it consumed since 2015, according to its 2022 ESG report. This not only aligns with ethical concerns, but also helps ensure the company's long-term viability, as water remains a crucial ingredient in its offerings.

Coca-Cola's water replenishment initiatives, such as the Living Danube Partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, contribute to environmental conservation and secure access to a crucial resource for its operations. This partnership includes efforts to restore water to the Danube River Basin, which covers 10 countries in Eastern Europe, where local wetlands fell to 20% of their historical area, according to the WWF.

The Reuters Responsible Business Awards in 2020 awarded Coca-Cola Partnership of the Year for its efforts. By 2022, Coke's ESG report noted 6,800 hectares restored and 13.45 million cubic meters of water replenished in the region.

Forging a path to net-zero emissions

Coca-Cola, together with its bottling partners, has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. This ambitious target, with interim 25% reduction goals for 2030, showcases the company's dedication to the environment. Results from the most recent ESG report show a 7% reduction from the baseline set in 2015 as progress continues.

This demonstrates that Coca-Cola continues positioning itself for long-term sustainability, reducing exposure to potential uncertainties that could impact its financial performance.

A sustainable dividend can't hurt

Dividends can be a crucial source of income for many investors. Coca-Cola's commitment to ESG principles isn't just about doing the right thing; it also presents an enticing prospect for dividend-seeking investors. The company has a remarkable track record of increasing dividends annually for over six decades. This consistent dividend growth underscores Coca-Cola's financial stability and ability to generate long-term value for shareholders.

Potential risks and rewards

While Coca-Cola's sustainability initiatives appear impressive, there are potential challenges to consider. Continued transition to sustainable practices can involve upfront costs, which may impact short-term profitability. The Living Danube grant, for example, cost the company $4.4 million, not including the costs of establishment and implementation.

Additionally, consumer preferences and regulatory changes can vary over time, potentially affecting product demand and supply chain dynamics. Such shifts can delay or even derail sustainability initiatives. Coke notes the challenge of building better consumer recycling habits have hampered its efforts to meet its World Without Waste goals, which sought to recycle one can or bottle for each one sold by 2030 and have seen little progression to date.

Investors should weigh these factors alongside the benefits of Coca-Cola's sustainable journey when evaluating its long-term investment appeal. Still, Coca-Cola's stock offers new investors a refreshing blend of sustainability and profitability for those who value both their financial and ethical bottom lines.

