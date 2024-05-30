DocuSign's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOCU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for DocuSign. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $156,177, and 3 are calls, amounting to $162,600.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $62.5 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 392.5 with a total volume of 1,418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.6 $5.3 $5.6 $52.50 $112.0K 1.8K 200 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.75 $3.75 $50.00 $37.5K 109 100 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1.38 $1.34 $1.37 $53.00 $35.5K 212 319 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $62.50 $30.0K 19 30 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1.43 $1.37 $1.37 $53.00 $27.9K 212 523

About DocuSign

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DocuSign, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,072,948, the price of DOCU is down by -4.7%, reaching $55.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

