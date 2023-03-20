DocuSign's (DOCU) eSignature Benefits From Customer Demand

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU has performed well in the past 6 months. DOCU’s shares have gained 7.2% against the industry’s fall of 3.6% in the same time frame.

DocuSign recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 65 cents that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.6% and increased 35.4% year over year. Revenues of $659.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% and increased 13.6% year over year.

DocuSign Price

DocuSign price | DocuSign Quote

How is DocuSign Doing?

DocuSign is benefitting from the continued demand for its main product eSignatures. Even with such soaring demand, the company is yet to explore many markets that provide it with ample growth opportunity, especially in the eSignature business.

The company has been formulating various growth strategies for aquiring customers, increasing eSignature use cases to existing customers, improving its offerings and popularizing other Agreement Cloud products to new and existing customers, and expanding internationally. The continuing investments in sales, marketing and technical expertise give an idea on how the company is eager to grow.

DocuSign’s partnership with Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT are tailwinds for the company. DocuSign and Salesforce jointly develop solutions for the automation of the contract process and expansion of collaboration among organizations that use Salesforce’s Slack. DocuSign made an eSignature integration with Microsoft Teams last year and is currently an official electronic signature provider in Microsoft Teams’ Approvals app.

DocuSign’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 0.74 at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, lower than the 0.96 recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter. It indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Another Stock to Consider

DocuSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investors interested in Zacks Business Services sector can consider buying Omnicom Group OMC

For first-quarter 2023, OMC’s earnings are expected to be in line with the year-ago reported figure of $1.39. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.39, which has been revised downward by 2.1% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for the full year is $7.15 per share. This has been revised upward 13.7% in the past 60 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.