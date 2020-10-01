DocuSign Unveils AI-Powered Contract Analytics Solution

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU yesterday announced that it has released DocuSign Analyzer, an AI-powered contract analytics solution for incoming contract analysis and negotiation. It has been developed as an extension of another AI-powered solution, DocuSign Insight.

While Insight enables user-companies to search and comprehend documents already possessed, Analyzer simplifies the processes of reviewing and negotiating agreements at their arrival. It assesses risks and opportunities in detail on the basis of a company’s legal and business standards, and provides results in scorecards available within Microsoft Word, Outlook, and DocuSign's contract-lifecycle-management solution.

Overall, the solution ensures secured, efficient and fast approval of contracts, optimization of agreements for a company’s own business and legal standards, and a better-streamlined agreement process.

Jim Wagner, VP of Agreement Cloud Strategy at DocuSign said, "With Insight, we help customers understand the agreements they already have. With Analyzer, we can now help accelerate the review and negotiation of new, incoming agreements."

Notably, DocuSign’s shares have gained 12.7% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the 5.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

