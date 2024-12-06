DocuSign price target raised to $70 from $50 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $70 from $50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. DocuSign delivered clean results, with stronger-than-expected billings upside as renewals continue to stabilize and volumes improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.