DocuSign price target raised to $70 from $50 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $70 from $50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. DocuSign delivered clean results, with stronger-than-expected billings upside as renewals continue to stabilize and volumes improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

