DocuSign price target raised to $124 from $108 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $124 from $108 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. DocuSign reported better-than-expected Q3 results and better-than-feared guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP continues to view DocuSign as an excellent opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.
