DocuSign price target raised to $108 from $84 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $108 from $84 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says it has collected 10 positive data points on DocuSign, and found eight signs of better-than-expected sales attainment from publicly available sources, including seven salespeople located in the U.S. and one salesperson located in EMEA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCU:
- DocuSign put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- PepsiCo reports mixed Q3, Roblox slips after short report: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Roblox drops following short report
- Closing Bell Movers: DocuSign up over 5% after entering S&P MidCap 400
- DocuSign to replace MDU Resources in S&P 400 at open on 10/11
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.