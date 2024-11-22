News & Insights

DocuSign price target raised to $108 from $84 at JMP Securities

November 22, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $108 from $84 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says it has collected 10 positive data points on DocuSign, and found eight signs of better-than-expected sales attainment from publicly available sources, including seven salespeople located in the U.S. and one salesperson located in EMEA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

