DocuSign price target raised to $108 from $84 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $108 from $84 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says it has collected 10 positive data points on DocuSign, and found eight signs of better-than-expected sales attainment from publicly available sources, including seven salespeople located in the U.S. and one salesperson located in EMEA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

