DOCUSIGN INC Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - DOCUSIGN INC (DOCU) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $90.30 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $83.49 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DOCUSIGN INC reported adjusted earnings of $206.14 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $836.86 million from $776.25 million last year.

DOCUSIGN INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.30 Mln. vs. $83.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $836.86 Mln vs. $776.25 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 822 M To $ 826 M

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