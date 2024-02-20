DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) ended the recent trading session at $49.98, demonstrating a -0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 19.01% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 1.54% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $698.05 million, reflecting a 5.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DocuSign. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, DocuSign is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DocuSign has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.92 for its industry.

One should further note that DOCU currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

