DocuSign (DOCU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2026, DocuSign (DOCU) reported revenue of $836.86 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $828.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +5.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Non-GAAP billings : $1.02 billion versus $997.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.02 billion versus $997.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Customers : 1.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.82 million.

: 1.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.82 million. Enterprise & Commercial Customers : 280 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 280.44 thousand.

: 280 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 280.44 thousand. Revenue- Professional services and other : $17.86 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

: $17.86 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%. Revenue- Subscription : $819 million versus $810.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $819 million versus $810.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Non-GAAP subscription gross profit : $682.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $670.19 million.

: $682.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $670.19 million. Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit: $1.37 million versus $-0.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for DocuSign here>>>

Shares of DocuSign have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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