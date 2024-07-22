DocuSign (DOCU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with DocuSign (DOCU) standing at $56.62, reflecting a +1.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Shares of the provider of electronic signature technology have appreciated by 5.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DocuSign in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 12.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $726.28 million, indicating a 5.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +9.73% and +5.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, DocuSign is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.07.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

