DocuSign (DOCU) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $86.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 5, 2025. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.22%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $746.98 million, reflecting a 5.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.46 per share and a revenue of $3.13 billion, signifying shifts of -2.54% and +5.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DocuSign is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.44. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.23 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 5.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.