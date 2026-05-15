DOCS Teams Up With Aledade to Bring Clinical AI to Value-Based Care

Doximity DOCS recently announced a partnership with Aledade, a physician-led leader in value-based care, to integrate components of its Clinical AI Suite into Aledade Assist, the company’s EHR overlay platform. The collaboration will bring Doximity’s HIPAA-compliant Clinical AI Suite, along with ambient notetaking tool Scribe and its clinical AI assistant, Ask, directly into physician workflows at the point of care.

Management stated that the partnership aims to support independent physicians with customizable AI solutions that can improve efficiency while reducing administrative burden.

Likely Trend of DOCS Stock Following the News

Shares of DOCS have lost 23% since the announcement on Wednesday, likely due to lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and fiscal 2027 revenue guidance. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company plunged 59.3% compared with the industry’s 24.7% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.7% in the same timeframe.

The partnership with Aledade is expected to strengthen Doximity’s position in the expanding healthcare market. Integrating Clinical AI Suite capabilities into value-based care environments could drive broader adoption of Doximity’s AI tools among independent physician networks and healthcare organizations. Growing demand for workflow automation, clinical documentation support and evidence-backed decision tools may further support Doximity’s long-term platform engagement and recurring revenue opportunities.

DOCS currently has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

By embedding AI-powered documentation and clinical search capabilities into Aledade Assist, Doximity seeks to streamline physician workflows and enhance care delivery in value-based care settings.

Scribe functions as an ambient documentation solution that automatically captures clinical notes, helping physicians remain focused on patient interactions instead of manual data entry. The platform offers shareable templates that can be customized for different care models and reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, Ask (previously known as DoxGPT) will be integrated into the Aledade Assist. The tool provides physicians with fast, evidence-backed responses to clinical questions. Its PeerCheck capability leverages validation from more than 10,000 physician authors to ensure clinical accuracy.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grandview Research, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is valued at $50.70 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 38.9% through 2033.

Factors like the increasing demand for AI-enabled technologies in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy and better patient outcomes are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, Doximity exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 with mixed results, as earnings missed while revenues beat estimates. Growth was driven by rising platform engagement and strong adoption of AI tools, with AI Search and Scribe usage tripling after the Pathway acquisition. The company expanded its clinical AI suite across 140 health systems and launched new initiatives. However, margin contraction and softer pharma advertising demand remained concerns.

Doximity, Inc. Price

Doximity, Inc. price | Doximity, Inc. Quote

DOCS’ Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Doximity currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.