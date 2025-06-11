DOCS Boosts Client Retention via Workflow Integration and AI Tools

The renowned digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, Doximity, Inc.'s DOCS client engagement and retention strategy is built around deeply integrated, physician-first tools across its Marketing, Hiring and Workflow Solutions. By focusing on clinical utility and streamlining healthcare professionals' day-to-day workflows, the platform has seen high adoption — more than 620,000 unique providers used its clinical tools in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This functional alignment with medical practices enhances relevance and trust, making Doximity an essential platform for providers.

DOCS’ Marketing Solutions deliver personalized campaigns through newsfeeds, workflow placements and peer messaging modules. Leveraging AI and machine learning, these solutions help pharmaceutical and health system clients reach narrowly defined clinician segments with relevant content. This targeted, data-driven approach consistently delivers measurable engagement, encouraging clients to expand usage across multiple brands or service lines.

To reinforce retention, Doximity invests in a strong customer success team that works hands-on with clients to fine-tune campaigns, optimize content and provide ongoing analytics. Clients also have access to a self-serve portal for real-time insights. This approach has helped drive upsell opportunities and long-term client relationships.

On the enterprise side, Workflow Solutions like Dialer Enterprise and AMiON have seen significant traction. These tools are now embedded into hospital operations, making transitions away from Doximity less likely. Additionally, recent enhancements such as Doximity GPT, an AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant writing assistant, add further value for clients by reducing administrative burden.

GDRX & VEEV Also Focus on Client Engagement Strategy

This month, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX launched Community Link, enabling independent pharmacies to directly contract with it using cost-plus pricing. This shift enhances pharmacy engagement by improving pricing control and participation in GoodRx’s proprietary offering, Integrated Savings Program. This program plays a key role in the company’s efforts to improve pharmacy engagement and retention. Also this month, GoodRx introduced a new erectile dysfunction subscription service — offering virtual consults, transparent pricing and home delivery — streamlining consumer access and promoting recurring use through simplified, stigma-free digital care options.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV continues to strengthen client engagement through its growing Vault CRM Suite, which unifies medical, sales, and service teams around a shared customer view. In its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, Veeva Systems highlighted momentum in products like Veeva Link and Crossix, which deliver real-time insights and multichannel engagement metrics. By expanding commercial cloud adoption and investing in data-rich, modular platforms, Veeva Systems reinforces customer stickiness, driving higher retention among top-tier life sciences clients. These innovations support more intelligent, coordinated outreach across the customer journey.

DOCS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Doximity have gained 9.6% year to date against the industry’s loss of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DOCS’ forward 12-month P/E of 39.4X is higher than the industry’s average of 14.6X, but is lower than its three-year median of 48.9X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCS’ fiscal 2026 earnings per share suggests a 3.5% improvement from fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Doximity stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

